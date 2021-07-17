Van Ens: Convictions sparking controversy

“Our history is woeful and wonderful,” reporter Harry Smith observed, interpreting Fourth of July celebrations on his next-day NBC newscast. Smith reported what virtues elevate national achievements and what vile acts tarnish our country’s reputation because they rob vulnerable citizens of their rights.

During the mid-1970s bicentennial era, I started writing commentaries about national virtues and vices, analyzing them through the lens of what is happening in politics and religion.

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Vail Daily publishing my commentaries. My first commentary was run in the July 20, 1991, edition when I served as Presbyterian pastor at the Interfaith Chapels in Vail and Beaver Creek ski resorts.

I look through a trifocal lens to survey what is making headlines in religious communities; how politics impinges on religious trends; and why U.S. history, especially in colonial times, offers tips to deal with current controversies.

Mentors have cautioned me to stay out of print because those who write commentary about controversial subjects attract adversaries who spring up like dandelions. After starting to write commentaries in 1974, which were published in neighborhood East Coast circulars and newspapers, a veteran pastor warned of damage to my ministry because of “naïve” behavior. He attributed his parish success stretching four decades serving the same church to not writing for publication, whether newspapers or church newsletters. He believed it was better to refrain from writing for publication. Then disgruntled parishioners would not attack him and leave the church in a huff.

I often refer in my commentaries to Thomas Jefferson because, although his flaws tarnished him, his prose sparkled because it advanced sterling ideals. Over his life, Jefferson owned more than 600 slaves on four plantation parcels of land, yet he penned these immortal words: “We hold these truths to be sacred and undeniable — that all men are created equal …” in the Declaration of Independence. Ben Franklin advised him that Jefferson’s language sounded high-brow and got shrouded in philosophical fog. Make what you declare compelling, clear and cogent, advised Franklin.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” wrote Jefferson in his edited version of the Declaration of Independence, this from a plantation master who bought and sold slaves.

Jefferson resembles us — simultaneously marvelous and miserable humans. This tension infects our humanity. Our impulse is to gloss over what ails us by glorifying our accomplishments, as some Americans do who practice a reckless patriotism by glossing over national weaknesses.

Today, a cultural war has erupted over what U.S. history records. “It’s a debate between people who think children shouldn’t be burdened with the past (riddled by mistakes) and those who want kids to learn how the legacy of that past shapes American society today,” writes Time magazine’s Olivia B. Waxman.

She asks, “Is our national history merely a tool to inspire patriotism, or is it, as (reliable) historians argue, a valuable lesson in the good, the bad and the ugly? As this new front in the culture wars shows, our understanding of the past is a key factor in how we envision our future. This is a story about the story — and the myths — America tells about itself.”

When commenting on America’s mixed record of good and evil, I intend to share convictions without being close-minded. Top-notch scientists try to disprove their theories. So should we. Question what is popular in religion and politics. Do not sound like a know-it-all who spreads bluster about being the only savior our nation has.

Moreover, I remember my parents’ advice before I left our house for a date in high school. “Be a gentleman,” they recited as if it were God’s 11th commandment. Likewise, express yourself with respectful words as a gentleman does. Refrain from uttering snide comments. Do not sound snarky. Avoid political lingo and religious blarney.

A canon roars and gets the crowd’s attention, but it cannot speak to their hearts. Avoid commentators who exploit the newsroom axiom: “If it bleeds, it leads.” Such blather sounds rude. TV talking heads who exploit such talk incite gullible viewers by reciting half-truths, at best. Half-truths are alluring because they carry a kernel of what is valid but lack well-rounded truth.

Hosting General Electric Theater on TV for several years prior to his presidency, Ronald Reagan perfected spreading half-truths, sounding neither radical nor ill informed, because he emoted a kind, mannerly demeanor. He roasted chestnuts of half-truth, likening the government to a baby: “An alimentary canal with an appetite on one end and no sense of reality on the other.”

Condemning government as useless, it takes only a few steps to believe that Joe Biden used Uncle Sam to steal the election from Donald Trump. A third of Republicans want to save our nation from this theft, along with “patriots” who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Some of these citizens are certain we must replace our trust in government with confidence in an informer with the code name “Q” who exposes public servants as Satan-worshipping pedophiles. Such half-truths damage and dismantle our Republic.

I engage in conversation with readers whose slant on controversial topics differs from mine. Film critic John Simon, who died at age 94 last year, gave sage advice to writers who desire to inform, inspire and delight, “It is not for the critic (commentator) to do the reader’s thinking for him,” taught Simon. “It is for the critic to do his own thinking for the reader’s benefit.”

I follow the advice of a biblical sage who taught flawed humans to “make your ear attentive to wisdom and incline your heart to understanding” (Proverbs 2: 2).

“Everyone is criticizing and belittling the times,” bemoaned Ralph Waldo Emerson. “Yet I think that our times, like all times, are very good times, if only we know what to do with them.”

Readers who question assumptions and escape entrenched conclusions about testy topics get in sync with good times that Emerson enjoyed in his writings. My goal when composing commentaries is to get readers to ponder my conclusions rather than always agree with my political, religious and historical interpretations.

The Rev. Dr. Jack R. Van Ens is a Presbyterian minister who heads the nonprofit, tax-exempt Creative Growth Ministries (TheLivingHistory.com ), which enhances Christian worship through dynamic storytelling and dramatic presentations aimed to make God’s history come alive.

The Rev. Dr. Jack R. Van Ens is a Presbyterian minister who heads the nonprofit, tax-exempt Creative Growth Ministries (www.thelivinghistory.com), which enhances Christian worship through dynamic storytelling and dramatic presentations aimed to make God’s history come alive.