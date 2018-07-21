Van Ens: Manichaeism thrives in today’s political scene; don’t get stuck playing blame game (column)

Founded by Jim Pavelich & Jon Van Housen

http://www.vaildaily.com

970-949-0555

40780 U.S. Highway 6, Avon, CO 81620

Blame“To err is human. To blame someone else is politics.”Hubert H. Humphrey Recommended Stories For You

PO Box 81, Vail, CO 81658

@VailNews

@VailDaily

@VailDaily

Want to …

Place a classified? 970-845-9937

classifieds@cmnm.org

Submit a news tip? 970-748-2929

Place an obituary? 970-845-9937

Submit a sports tip? 970-748-2934

Submit an entertainment tip? 970-748-2984

Submit a letter to the editor?

letters@vaildaily.com

Submit to Town Talk?

towntalk@vaildaily.com

Submit to High Life Calendar?

http://www.vaildaily.com/calendar

IN MEMORY

Claudia Nelson

Publisher

Mark Wurzer

970-748-2920 • mwurzer@vaildaily.com

EDITORIAL

Krista Driscoll | Editor

970-748-2929 • kdriscoll@vaildaily.com

Teresa Peterson | Digital Engagement Editor

970-748-2938 • tpeterson@vaildaily.com

Ross Leonhart | Entertainment & Outdoors Editor

970-748-2984 • rleonhart@vaildaily.com

Scott Miller | Business Editor

970-748-2930 • smiller@vaildaily.com

Chris Freud | Sports Editor

970-748-2934 • cfreud@vaildaily.com

Chris Dillmann | Photo Editor

970-748-2987 • cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Tricia Swenson | Video Producer/Host

970-748-2927 • tswenson@vaildaily.com

Pam Boyd | Reporter

970-328-6656 • pboyd@vaildaily.com

John LaConte | Reporter

970-748-2988 • jlaconte@vaildaily.com

Randy Wyrick | Reporter

970-748-2935 • rwyrick@vaildaily.com

Amanda Swanson | Art Director

970-748-2918 • aswanson@vaildaily.com

Ali Murray | Copy Chief

970-748-2912 • amurray@vaildaily.com

Marcus Moritz | Copy Editor

970-748-2916 • mmoritz@vaildaily.com

William Hess | Copy Editor

970-748-2914 • whess@vaildaily.com

Kaylee Porter | Page Designer

970-748-2916 • kporter@vaildaily.com

ADVERTISING/Marketing

Zach DuFresne | Sales Manager

970-748-0555 • zdufresne@vaildaily.com

Jennifer Wuebbolt | Account Manager: Real Estate, Beaver Creek

970-748-2905 • jwuebbolt@vaildaily.com

Graham Danzoll | Account Manager: Avon

970-748-2947 • cdanzoll@vaildaily.com

Carole Bukovich | Account Manager: Eagle

970-748-2962 • cbukovich@vaildaily.com

Chelsea Rosenthal | Ad Sales Coordinator

970-748-2928 • crosenthal@vaildaily.com

Patrick Connolly | Director of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships

970-748-2946 • pconnolly@vaildaily.com

CIRCULATION/Subscriptions

David Hakes | Circulation Manager

970-748-2976 • dhakes@vaildaily.com

Magazines

Sandie Aveil | Sales Manager

970-748-2926 • saveil@vaildaily.com

Wren Bova | Editor

970-748-2908 • wren@vaildaily.com

Published mornings, seven days a week by Colorado Mountain News Media, 40780 US Hwy 6 & 24, Avon, CO 81620 Postmaster: Send address changes to PO Box 81, Vail, CO 81658 Subscription Rates: Sunday edition only mailed 1st Class $65 for 3 months, $130 for 6 months & $175 per year. Advertisers purchase space and circulation only. All Property rights to any advertisements produced for the advertisers by the Vail Daily using artwork and/or typography furnished or arranged by the Vail Daily shall be property of the Vail Daily. No such ad or any part thereof may be reproduced or assigned without the consent of the Vail Daily. Vail Daily assumes no financial responsibility for errors beyond the cost of the actual space occupied by the error.