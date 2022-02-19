Van Ens: Water cooler conversations have evaporated

From our country’s revolutionary origins in 1776 until today, Americans have argued, bickered and contested what non-negotiable values make our nation great.

Now, battles raging about immigration, gun rights, sexual identities and personal liberties versus mask mandates feel differently from past battles over slavery or women’s suffrage. Then citizens had gathering spots such as village taverns, lodge meetings and religious sanctuaries where they hotly conversed and often debated about our nation’s direction.

People in heated debate cooled by gulping some icy water. Frequently, water drawn from coolers often filed down sharp contention. After vigorously stating beliefs, hot-tempered arguers threaten opponents with whom they disagree. Gathering near a cooler and sipping water from it allows us time to breathe deeply and corral over-the-top toxic taunts. We depart, not having resolved differences. Such water cooler conversations, however, offer chances to agree to disagree agreeably.

Now “water cooler places” are disappearing, like fog under a burning sun. “What were once unifying institutions are declining — Rotary Clubs, churches, even malls,” laments former Time magazine editor Nancy Gibbs. “Unifying values around speech and fairness are shredded by tribal furies.”

Presenting Thomas Jefferson in 18th century garb to community service groups, I speak to mostly gray-haired listeners filling club rosters. Bank presidents seeking membership in Kiwanis and corporate executives participating in the Rotary’s community service have gone the way of horse-drawn carriages.

A Grange building stands near my home. Chipped bricks, warped window frames, and a weathered roof show this once-bustling meeting spot has slid into a cultural sinkhole. Few rural folks meet there to talk politics as residential developers bought their farms. Granges formerly were familiar gathering spots where populist farmers griped about Wall Street’s hustlers.

Organized religion is shrinking, also. Fewer citizens hold church membership. Their ancestors used churches as places to socialize, weigh religious viewpoints, and accept that, in the things of God and politics, there are not easy nor right answers.

Closed religious edifices have been repurposed into upscale condominiums, dwellings for a youthful population that rejects organized religion. Last March the Gallup poll released grim statistics detailing how in 2020 Americans who belonged to congregations fell below 50% for the first time in more than 80 years.

The evangelical magazine Christianity Today piles on more bad news . “In 2019, Gallup reported that only 36 percent of Americans viewed organized religion with a ‘great deal of confidence,’ down from 68 percent in 1975.” Churches serving as water coolers have been drained where once worshipers gathered to talk through differences and unite around values they held in common. When trust among people nosedives, rash and ruthless arguing fills this vacuum.

In the early Christian Church, a faction sided with the Apostle Paul against Jesus’ disciple Peter. Christians argued whether their faith in Jesus was a new religion or a Jewish sect growing out of Judaism.

Amid these divides, believers practiced koinonia, which is often translated as “fellowship” (Acts 2:42). This Greek word is difficult to translate into English. It suggests coming together amid differences, using friendly persuasion to soften disagreements, and listening when opposing convictions disturb us.

Ryan Burge, political science professor at Eastern Illinois University, reports that, like the typewriter’s demise, the Grange, community service clubs, and churches are sliding into cultural sinkholes and closing doors. Burge tells of shrinking Mainline denominations — Presbyterian, Methodist, Episcopalian and Lutheran — that once offered meeting spots near water coolers to voice differing values. These havens for practicing moderate Christianity have shaped American culture since the nation’s founding. A generation ago three in 10 American citizens identified with these religious brands. Now that bloc has shrunk to 1 in 10.

“Moderate religion in America is in a death spiral,’ Burge said. “At the same time, the number of people who say they’re religiously unaffiliated went from 5% to about 23% today”

Filling this void left by closed churches, dying Granges, and shrinking community service clubs is the internet that incites political divisiveness. Now Americans are isolated from communities where differing convictions were tolerated. Instead, we devote ourselves to partisan chat rooms and electronic news blogs that re-enforce what we already believe.

Hooked on websites that shun differing opinions, Americans encounter pundits and their gods who sound a lot like them. Pollster “Nate Silver’s website FiveThirtyEight calculated after the 2018 election that of the nation’s 3,311 counties, not even 1 in 10 was an actual battleground, decided by less than 10% of the vote; in 1992 there were 1,000 such counties.

The result? Voting citizens bunker themselves into deep blue or brilliant red political ghettoes.

“Meanwhile, the blowout (red or blue) counties, decided by more than 50 points, went from 93 to 1,196. The share of voters living in extreme landslide counties quintupled” reports Time magazine’s Nancy Gibbs.

Hot political debate is woven into the pattern of American history. Citizens who lack gathering spots where opposing arguments are expressed, however, talk “past” rather than “with” political opponents. They become experts at behaving badly, twisting school board meetings, once friendly restaurants, and air flights into shouting matches over masking regulations.

What results? Polarizing insults that put making our nation great at enormous peril because our “water coolers” have dried up.

