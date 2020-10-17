Van Ens: Why the presidential office lost its moral core

Framers of the Constitution agreed the Office of President requires a moral core. The president of the United States must strive to say what is right, in right ways, at right times. Such worthy traits build trust between our nation’s chief executive and citizens. Our country will not realize its highest ideals of liberty and justice for all if distrust prevails between the people and their president.

Shortly after his election in November 1932 to our nation’s highest office, President-elect Franklin Delano Roosevelt spoke about this moral core anchoring the presidential office. He declared the presidency “is not merely an administrative office. That is the least part of it. It is preeminently a place of moral leadership.”

This moral core of the presidential office is a non-negotiable characteristic. Without it, many Americans distrust their chief executive. Then the president responds in kind distrusting the motives citizens who criticize him.

Since the Constitution was signed in 1787, citizens have engaged in bitter debates over presidential policies. They argue about strengths and weaknesses of a chief executive’s personality. Americans are never of one mind on whether a sitting president should stand for a second term.

Most voters have expected, however, that a president act responsibly with more than surface respectability. Though imperfect people, occupants of the Oval Office strive to build trust with citizens by growing in courage, developing skills that make their reflections broad and deep and refining visionary action plans help all citizens.

A president whose moral core directs his steps follows a biblical mandate. The Apostle Paul merged the best of biblical ethics with virtues the Greek and Romans exemplified. “Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise,” declares the Apostle, “think on these things.” (Philippians 4:8)

“Think” in the pensive sense of mulling over, ruminating about core morality that gives a president stability, sound character and strong traits of compassion and empathy in which citizens place their trust.

Some of President Trump’s supporters are sensing that his moral core has collapsed while in office. Citizens tolerate his brazen talk and combative actions. But there is an immoral vacuum within Trump that sucks out of him trust from wary citizens.

Even friendly pundits are questioning whether a president’s shoddy moral core disqualifies him for a second term. The Wall Street Journal editors have given Trump a long leash with respect to personality flaws and brazen speech but are having second thoughts about trusting a person who is morally unfit for the presidential office. “Americans knew when they voted for Mr. Trump that he wouldn’t adhere to convention, but they also hoped his manners would rise to the respect due his office. They too often haven’t,” the WSJ Editorial Board writes.

“He [Trump] is needlessly polarizing, luxuriates in petty feuds, and trashes aides who served him well as they walk out the door. He seems not to care if what he says is true, which has squandered his ability to persuade in a crisis [such as the COVID-19 pandemic] (“The Trump Disruption,” Friday, August 29, 2019, p. A-16).

This requisite that a president possess a moral core caused heated debate in 1788 about how to address the chief executive, who held an honored position Americans revered. Vice President John Adams desired special titles for the president and vice president that spoke of the moral core residing in these officials. Adams argued for the kingly title lifted from the British monarchy: “His Excellency.” Abundant, that is, in an excellent moral center in which voters place abiding trust.

Others disagreed, wanting titles sounding less monarchical. They offered the awkward greeting, “His Elective Majesty.” The Senate settled for a stilted verbose title: “His Highness the President of the United States and Protector of the Rights of the Same.” Still more constitutional architects siding with Thomas Jefferson and James Madison ditched presidential titles altogether, mocking stout Adams behind his fleshy backside. As he passed by, they tipped hats, whispering, “His Rotundity.”

Though Adams went too far with extravagant royal titles to honor the presidential office, his motive remains admirable. Adams sensed this office required a precious virtue — morality — and citizens should speak of the presidency with uplifting titles reaching toward political excellence.

“Does America still have a moral core, a basic framework that makes this [the United States] a decent place to live?” asks David Brooks, a New York Times op-ed contributor, whose GOP identity Trump’s presidency has soiled (The Denver Post, “Trump: An Immoralist,” October 4, 2020, p.4-D).

Does requiring a moral core for the presidential office still matter to American voters?

The Rev. Dr. Jack R. Van Ens is a Presbyterian minister who heads the nonprofit, tax-exempt Creative Growth Ministries (www.thelivinghistory.com), which enhances Christian worship through dynamic storytelling and dramatic presentations aimed to make God’s history come alive.