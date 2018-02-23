Vice President Mike Pence recognizes Mikaela Shiffrin, hometown of Eagle-Vail (letter)
February 23, 2018
Dear Mr. Toms: As leader of the United States delegation to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, I am proud to join the people of Eagle-Vail in honoring your community's own Mikaela Shiffrin as a member of the U.S. Olympic Team in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Together, the members of our Olympic Team represent the strength of our nation and the destiny of American greatness at home and around the world. I join Americans everywhere in applauding these athletes and cheering them on as they reach for their dreams.
On behalf of the American people, I want you to know how proud we are of your community for representing America on the world stage. Please know that I will be rooting for Mikaela and rallying behind Team USA as they compete in the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
May God bless the people of Eagle-Vail, may God bless our 2018 Olympic Team, and may God bless the United States of America.
Sincerely,
Michael R. Pence
Vice president of the United States
