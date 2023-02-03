Voboril: Hunky-dory and other illusions

Approaching slumber with an exhausted body

And a full brain, drifting peacefully to sleep

Expecting the normal panoply of odd dreams

To be tossed and turned in their oneiric blender

Brick by brick, as a mason builds, so too have

My walls been constructed, sturdily and with

Perhaps too much care, yet with an overabundance

Of self-delusion being their shaky foundation

The nightly tales unfold in my internal monitor

And lull me into that seemly and rare stasis

That is rest or what lately passes for such,

A fair simulacrum of relaxation and repose

Stealthily and with malice, the walls begin to

Close upon me, a latent claustrophobia activating

With such vehemence that I have to check to see

Whether my chest is actually being crushed

Bolt upright is a troubling way to awake

Jumping so high that a medal could be earned

If there were competitions for the terror-plagued

And the generally uneasy, or is that everyone?

Even with my eyes open, the demons float and

Taunt and flagellate and I know that they are not

Real but they are a cipher for troubles that are

Certainly cogent and impending and inescapable

Deep breathing and mantra chanting and other coping

Tools work to an extent and calm briefly restores

Before I lay back down and the horrors return

With renewed vigor so that I must again leap from bed

Pacing, shaking, freaking, stumbling, mumbling

I cannot recover my bearings and my eyelids

Strain from the pressure of attempting to remain

Awake lest I be swallowed back into the pit

Mustering the courage to crawl back under the covers

I clock that the sheets have been soaked through

From the exertion of my subconscious thrashing

So I am now hot and cold simultaneously

The window is my savior, repeated glances outside

Reminding me that I am not trapped but

Simply in what I believed was a safe space

But feels precarious, a cruel dichotomy

The bliss of family time and powder days

Is undercut by the abyss of knowing that

Everything will end, that my parents will perish,

A recognized inevitability that nonetheless torments

Long aware of the mortality of others, constantly

Reminded by the untimely passings, I have my

First exposure to fear of my own demise, a novel

And unsettling mania that drives my despair

Panic attacking me at midnight rings as a critical

Alarm, a precognition that my time may have come,

That I will be taken from those that need me,

Removed from the joys of existence

Running from that which scares is instinctual

But I have made it habitual and I am not fleet

Enough to escape the bounds of space-time

Nor so strong as to transcend the gravity of sadness

As my eyes flutter closed for a renewed effort

At zzzzzzz, the imminent dread of burial cancels out

The vertigo of feeling that I cannot keep friction upon

This earth, a blessing of diametric forces

With the morn comes relief and also trauma

As I can acutely feel the damaged cells in my

Heart and head, the hole into which a bit more

Of my naivete and avoidance is lost

Taking inventory of all that makes me smile

Is the perfect antidote, the salve to a wounded night

A reset puts me back on the path, a reminder

To hold onto everything, but with a more relaxed grip

