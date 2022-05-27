Voboril: In search of chill

Chill I am repeatedly told as if

It were so easy to reduce the temperature

Of my emotions or to slow the kinetics

That propel me perpetually forward

I need space for the blazing heat

That warms and fires and

Combusts the engine revving and whirring

On the serpentine streets of my dreams

The machine does not have cruise

Control nor does it possess a speedometer

As such precision is unnecessary when

One travels in binary fashion stop or go

Top down along the coast with a

Partner alongside is a common idyll

That I share if we zoom curves and

Cackle as we narrowly avoid a seaward plunge

SCUBA provides a portal to a slower

Ecosystem shifting and adapting to the

Currents that I swim against and blow

Through my tank forced to surface

I aspire to the laconic gait

Of a surfer and would not mind

The hair either, those flowing

Golden locks signifying peace

The juxtaposition of a raging

Ocean and a sliver of fiberglass

Mounted by a preternaturally calm

Being is an engaging dichotomy

Usually I am the wave or at least

Being crushed by one as I grin

And choke and relish the saline flush

Of a solid lesson taught for eons

Frozen water being my milieu

I am nonetheless running hotter

Than Hades as the friction of my

Steeds melts the crystals beneath

Wind whips with a bite that excites

My smile and carries my proclamations

Everywhere and nowhere such that I

Speak louder and pretend that helps

Movement is a bulwark against the

Chill and a reason that I cannot embrace

It although I can avoid hypothermia

And the complacency that I fear more

Restless I still do not believe in resting

When I am dead because that seems like

Perhaps too late and a bit silly since it is

Likely that the afterlife is a helluva party

Searching for the yin to my yang may help

Slow me down but I also think it is possible

That I need another yang so that we can

Discover chill together or at least burn out trying

T.J. Voboril is a founding partner at Alpenglow Law, LLC, a local law firm, and the Owner/Mediator at Voice Of Reason Dispute Resolution. For more information, please contact him at (970) 306-6456, tj@alpenglowlaw.com , or visit AlpenglowLaw.com .