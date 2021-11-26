Voboril: It’s casual

Casual is for slacks

Worn by unfashionable drones

On the day that they

Celebrate salvation from their

Mundane existence

Casual is for the encounters

That form an entire section

Of the free online marketplace

And are of a moment in time

Or maybe still a thing?

Casual is used to describe

Racists in a way that must

Be a joke since hate

Is not something prone

To subtlety or dabbling

Casual is the manner

She assumed when she decided

To walk away from the

Flower who made her the best

Version of herself

Casual is the glance that I

Attempted to project

Upon first casting eyes

On you but obviously

I failed miserably

Casual is the cruelty

With which he lobs

The epithets that explode

Like grenades in the

Bunker of your heart

Casual is the shield

That you use to guard

Against that which

Cannot be parried

Because it is life

Casual is a convenient

Fiction that we read

To each other even

As the pages

Spin a different tale

Casual is for strolling

At a speed that my legs

Do not seem to travel

And therefore disorients

My sense of distance

Casual is beige,

A color that has its own charm

But does not look good on me.

If I can’t be red,

I’d rather be blue.

