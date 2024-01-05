Voboril: Lullaby and alarm clock

Low tide means that the moon’s gravity

Is at an ebb much like the vibes in this

Packed town, the thin smiles of the local

Populace not broadcasting the desired

Optimism but instead revealing the inner

Frustrations inherent in a lack of lifeblood

Browser refreshing does little to change

The outlook, but is a way to pass the time

Although reading or card playing or knitting

Would be a better choice since we have to take

Our downtime when it is forced upon us and

Try to avoid the temptations of idle hands

Patience yields slivers of hope and then one day

Walking home from the store an errant snowflake

Grazes an earlobe and then another lands on the tip

Of a nose and before long every single cell is lighting

Up like the instrument panel on a crashing airliner

Or a LiteBrite for those less inclined to morbidity

As dinner simmers on the stove, flakes fall recklessly

From the sky, clearly ignoring their mother’s instructions

To be gentle with each other and instead swarming with

The frenzy of disturbed wasps as they are whipped around

By a vicious wind taking out its anger on the downy feathers

That pile luxuriously on stoops and roofs and imaginations

Sleep is both critical and challenging as exhaustion fights

With mania for control of the recumbent mind

It is the hypnotic patterns of the driving snow backlit

By the moon that calm, a serenity bolstered by the occasional

Orange and blue glow of the passing plow as it traverses

Town like Paul Revere signaling the incoming invasion

The scraping of the gargantuan blade against asphalt is

A sweet lullaby, the same song that has soothed since

Childhood, an aural harbinger of joy, a sound inseparable

From anticipation and one that finally distracts the brain

Into unconsciousness or perhaps simply gives it the awaited

Signal to commence dreaming of the day to come

In the depths of rapid eye movement the scenes of powder

Runs past flicker as if projected in the Griswold attic

And the body prepares itself for duty, each limb twitching

With latent activity, each synapse making sure that the

Connections are secure, the need for immediate action

Requiring every molecule to be in optimal condition

In the wee hours of the morn, on a sojourn to relieve an

Overly hydrated body, the impetus to peek out of the window

Is stronger than the desire for surprise and one glimpse

At the maelstrom causes a giddy giggle and a sprint back

Into the cozy confines of flannel sheets and down comforter

For a few more hours of restful reverie

Conked into oblivion, the internal scenes far past the

Comprehension of rational thought, there is nothing

So effective at reanimating the prone and dormant

As the reappearance of that blessed snow removal machinery

With its telltale song, that charming metallic melody that

Functions as an ersatz alarm clock, a welcome shock awake

The driver pushes on distributing gifts like a reindeer-less

Santa, his hulking steed as loved by the ski bum as Blitzen

Is by the little nuggets, providing a needed mitzvah for the

Community that needs safe roads, but also a clear path

To those towering mountains that are totems and lodestars

For the close-knit tribe of snow sliders

Despair has given way to elation as the team flocks to

HQ, navigating the newly sanded roads with coffees in

Hand and stars in eyes, the ritualistic migration of

Animals who know themselves as such, attuned as

They are to these natural rhythms, even though

Susceptible of forgetting the cycle and thus continuing it

T.J. Voboril is a founding partner at Alpenglow Law, LLC, a local law firm, and the Owner/Mediator at Voice Of Reason Dispute Resolution. For more information, please contact Mr. Voboril at 970-306-6456, tj@alpenglowlaw.com , or visit Alpenglowlaw.com .