Voboril: Mall people

Pronounced in a certain fashion

It sounds more like mole than mall

And that doesn’t seem like a coincidence

For a place illuminated by bulb and not sun

But I’m no linguist

Parking is a particular misnomer

At a location with only fake trees

We should call it circling or maddening

Or really should just be chill about it

Except these drivers are absurd and criminal

Awkward teens trail olfactory nostalgia

Overzealous cologne and the Abercrombie store

Disorient my sense of time, twist my geography

The imprint of high school is recalled in the attitudes

And the fashions, which are still far from flattering

Pedestrians loll at a glacial pace

That stokes my ire because this is

A place of commerce and not recreation

Eyes scanning ahead strategically

We weave through the throngs

The stops along our quest

Are inevitably interspersed at maximum remove

A fun navigational challenge since

Everything looks largely the same

Didn’t we already pass that play area?

Gorgeous, elegant couture arranged

In the ennui of minimalism

That does not quite extend to the price tags

With the clothes bearing an even higher cost

Swiftly churned out on backs that could never afford them

Bargain shopping is not only a matter of money

You can also trade your soul for the

Right deal or at least that super cute pantsuit

Worth it

But I’m no accountant

Memories of the fatigue set in first

Harbinger of the weariness that beckons

Espresso martinis bring rejuvenation and a retro vibe

I thought that term meant the ‘60s

But now refers to my childhood

There is progress marked in the

Androgyny that characterizes collections luxe and not

Be who you want to be means

That the kids now have to find something

Else to use as ammunition against each other

We walk out of the doors but can never leave

The power of the place is eternal

A great equalizer that stratifies

Built in a specific location that could be anywhere

The site(s) of many loves and losses

T.J. Voboril is a founding partner at Alpenglow Law, LLC, a local law firm, and the Owner/Mediator at Voice Of Reason Dispute Resolution. For more information, please contact Mr. Voboril at (970) 306-6456, tj@alpenglowlaw.com , or visit AlpenglowLaw.com .