Voboril: Spectres

His car sits idle in the driveway

Waiting for an owner that will never

Return to press his foot upon the accelerator

Or guffaw in the rearview at the goofiness

Of his offspring, who are now haunted

By his absence and yet buoyed by his

Inexplicable presence, his memory having

A mass despite being void of atoms

Touching the cast iron skillet summons

The smell of frying bacon even though the

Stove is cold and her laugh no longer

Echoes in the hallway, a silence that

Resounds loudly enough to actually

Resurrect the sweet lilt of her voice

As her phantom hug encircles

To give comfort to the ones left behind

The creases in his forehead are the timeless

Crevices and canyons through which the river

Of my existence runs, geologic evidence of

His travails and incredulity and as I trod

Stubbornly along they are the path that I

Follow past every point of reason to

The ever-shifting destination that is my birthright

And a familial curse forever alongside

Splashing in the pool with my own little kin

There is an elegantly scarred third to our

Water games, imbuing the festivities with

The tireless patience and careful attention

That it is easy for parents to lack but which

She inspires without realizing that she

Is the platonic ideal of a grandmother,

The most startling manifestation of pure love

Every snowflake conjures his dimples

And the mischievous glint in his eyes

As he still reaches up to touch my shoulder

To goad me onto bigger lines, to push

Me to be the better version of myself

In a way that some days feels oppressive

Like I cannot rest or I will disappoint

Him or waste the time he should have

Witty retorts and a sardonic smile press

Through the firmament to reassure in moments

When survival let alone success seems impossible

Due to doubt that was also her milieu

But which she ignored in order to persevere

And flourish and become an unlikely but

Undeniable exemplar of free will and free speech

In a way that our founders never contemplated

If they are all still here does that mean

That they are now unhappy in their

New metaphysical space and are avoiding

Being there like a kid with warring parents who

Stays out after dark or do they know

That we need the wisp of their apparition

As a bolster, as a connection to the power

That we cannot now readily share

I’m scared of ghosts and worse when they leave

