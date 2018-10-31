‘Vote blue all the way through’ and support Democrats on your ballot this year (letter)

Your vote is an expression of your values. If you share those of the Democratic Party, please "vote blue all the way through!"

Our Democratic candidates are committed to making sure every Coloradan has a chance to succeed. How do we give people opportunity? By adequately funding public schools, by providing transportation infrastructure and services and by ensuring that health care is accessible and affordable to all.

Democrats are dedicated to preserving the legacy of our amazing public lands for future generations. From the county to Congress, we advocate for responsible stewardship of our national parks and forests and our treasured places.

We are alarmed by the speed and scale of climate change and its impact on outdoor recreation. Warmer winters, hotter summers and declining stream flows threaten our livelihoods and lifestyles. But a problem can't be solved without first recognizing it exists. Democrats know that we must all work together to solve this crisis.

These ideas underscore the candidacy of all our Democrats on the ballot.

Jared Polis has a bold vision, is willing to challenge the status quo and is fiercely dedicated to what is in the best interest of all Coloradans. He's been an able representative for the 2nd Congressional District and will be an outstanding governor.

The son of refugees, Joe Neguse is passionate about defending the opportunities he was given as a first-generation American. Joe has already represented the 2nd Congressional District as a University of Colorado Regent and is prepared to fight for commonsense solutions as a member of Congress.

Diane Mitsch Bush is running to unseat the Republican incumbent in the 3rd Congressional District. Diane is well known as having been a tireless advocate for Routt and Eagle counties in the Colorado legislature. Her depth of knowledge on important issues, including transportation, health care and water, is unsurpassed.

Phil Weiser is running for attorney general. It would be difficult to imagine anyone more qualified. Phil is a brilliant attorney who clerked for two justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, worked for the U.S. Justice Department and led the University of Colorado Law School as Dean.

We're fortunate to have two legislators, Sen. Kerry Donovan and Rep. Dylan Roberts, experienced at representing us at the state legislature. Kerry is seeking her second term in the Senate. A rancher, an educator and a public servant, Kerry knows the value of hard work and the need to find common ground in her diverse district. Dylan Roberts has served in the House of Representatives for only one term, but his impact is notable. Dylan was a prime sponsor of six bills signed into law — a remarkable accomplishment for a first-year legislator. Dylan works as a prosecutor for the District Attorney's office and, if elected, will continue his excellent work.

Jeanne McQueeney is seeking a second term as your Eagle County Commissioner. Jeanne walks her talk as an advocate for working families by supporting affordable housing, early education and mental health services.

Ballots are due Tuesday, Nov. 6. Please call 970-328-8715 with questions about voting.

Joy Harrison

Chair, Eagle County Democrats