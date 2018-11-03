Vote for a forward-thinking leader: Jeanne McQueeney for Eagle County commissioner (letter)
November 3, 2018
Dear editor: A vote for Jeanne McQueeney is a vote for progress in Eagle County. Our county has prospered with the current team of leaders.
Jeanne McQueeney is a member of that team that believes Eagle County is a place where working families succeed, where children thrive, where our young adults find opportunity and seniors are vital members of our community.
Actions that have helped fulfill this vision the past few years include:
• Affordable housing units approved — 642 of them.
• Access to mental health services — a bold move supported by voter funding.
• Additional open space lands in protection — forever.
Recommended Stories For You
• Forward-thinking climate action planning.
But there is more that can be done, and Jeanne's vision will help guide us there because she cares about you and me and our families, our businesses. So let's keep moving forward as a home for all of us to thrive.
I encourage you to cast your vote for Jeanne McQueeney for Eagle County commissioner.
Sincerely,
Debbie Marquez
Edwards
Trending In: Opinion
- Colorado Amendment 73 is a classic case of minority discrimination (letter)
- Vote ‘no’ on Prop. 109 and ‘yes’ on Prop. 110 to fund transportation in Colorado (letter)
- How can I help my Jewish neighbors in this difficult time? By combatting fear (letter)
- Curious how local faith leaders respond to actions of some of the clergy in the Catholic Church (letter)
- Carnage in mass shootings can’t be reduced by restricting magazine capacity (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Police investigating death of missing woman found deceased in Gore Creek in East Vail
- Woman found dead in Vail was a local teacher
- Spencer Sterling, accused of setting two fires in Beaver Creek, found incompetent to stand trial
- Eagle Police investigating homophobic bumper stickers targeting gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials voice concerns about construction, in-stream features at Eagle River Park