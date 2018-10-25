Vote for hard-working public servant Nicki Mills for state representative (letter)

Hi, I want to write to support Nicki Mills for the office of state representative for Eagle and Routt counties. Nicki has been a hard-working public servant her whole life.

Nicki is honest, reliable and willing to work the long hours needed to represent us. She is not a career politician, unlike her opponent. Nicki believes that we must do better, and Nicki will do better. Nicki is the best choice to be our next State Representative for House District 26.

Thanks,

Doug Fugate

Minturn