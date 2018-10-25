Vote for hard-working public servant Nicki Mills for state representative (letter)
October 25, 2018
Hi, I want to write to support Nicki Mills for the office of state representative for Eagle and Routt counties. Nicki has been a hard-working public servant her whole life.
Nicki is honest, reliable and willing to work the long hours needed to represent us. She is not a career politician, unlike her opponent. Nicki believes that we must do better, and Nicki will do better. Nicki is the best choice to be our next State Representative for House District 26.
Thanks,
Doug Fugate
Minturn
Trending In: Opinion
- Vote for 1A, it’s why we live here (letter)
- Eagle County Sheriff: ICE and invalid warrants and what they mean to our residents (column)
- Our View: Jeanne McQueeney the best choice for Eagle County Commissioner (editorial)
- Vote ‘no’ on Prop. 109 and ‘yes’ on Prop. 110 to fund transportation in Colorado (letter)
- Proposition 112, a family’s perspective (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Two people, a dog injured after vehicle crashes through garage in Edwards
- Vail Valley Voices: Avon mayor responds to recent accusations (column)
- Bear gets trapped in car, does over $4,000 in damage
- Vail will return to two-hour free parking for the 2018-19 ski season
- Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly arrested in connection with criminal trespassing