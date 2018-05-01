Vote for Jared Polis for Colorado governor to protect and preserve our planet (letter)

In Colorado, the environment is very personal to us. It's an important part of our identity and state brand, and we have to be intentional about preserving it. Colorado needs a governor who will take on Donald Trump and special-interest polluters and fight to protect what makes our state such a special place to live. That candidate is Jared Polis.

Colorado's public lands and outdoor spaces power billions of dollars in economic activity — and Polis has been defending these spaces since his first months in Congress when he co-founded the Congressional Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition.

Jared has worked across the aisle to protect wildlife and preserve wilderness, has stood up fearlessly against Donald Trump's too-numerous-to-list attacks on our environment and is a passionate advocate for a clean-energy future.

I've been heartened by Jared's commitment and enthusiasm for reaching 100 percent renewable energy statewide and by his detailed knowledge of the science behind renewable energy technology.

Jared Polis is the governor we need to protect our planet and preserve the outdoor economy that powers our rural communities.

Jill Ryan

