Vote for my dad, Mark Williams, for the 2nd Congressional District seat (letter)

I'm a sophomore at Colorado State University majoring in human dimensions of natural resources. While studying abroad in Europe, I watched the inauguration of President Donald Trump in shock and disbelief. I made a phone call to my dad asking, "How can we simply not fight for this great country?" His response? "Now is the time to get involved." It's the end of April, and my father, Mark Williams, is running for the 2nd Congressional seat of Colorado, aiming to win the June 26 Democratic primary.

When I heard my dad was getting involved in politics, I was pessimistic, fully aware the system is rigged in favor of the rich and powerful. But his campaign represents a new vision for politics, one where politicians listen to everyday people — the grassroots and community leaders — not big corporations, lobbyists or special interests. A committed activist and former chairman of the Boulder County Democrats, my dad has the skills to be the movement of change.

My dad is a public servant, serving as a fighter pilot in the Gulf War and an intelligence officer for the U.S. Air Force and the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice. He's also simply my father. Steadily guiding me into my highest self, I know he'll support the district in the same way.

This is a call to exercise your right to vote, for those who want a citizen candidate, not a career politician. It starts locally by voting for my dad, Mark Williams.

Ava Williams

Fort Collins