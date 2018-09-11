Vote for Nicki Mills for House District 26 this November (letter)

Dear editor: We have an opportunity this fall to elect a different kind of representative to the state legislature. Please consider voting for my friend Nicki Mills.

Nicki is one of the most caring and compassionate people I know. She has many friends with families and wants to make a difference in their lives. Several of our friends had to move away from our mountains due to the high cost of living and low incomes. I know she will focus on improving education in Eagle County and lowering the cost of health care and housing.

Nicki Mills is not a career politician. She is not a lawyer. She's a mom, she's a community volunteer, and it is second nature for her to serve others. She believes that we must do better. Nicki can do better. Nicki will do better.

Please get to know Nicki and vote for her as state representative from Eagle and Routt counties in the November election.

Best,

Craig Hanzelka

Eagle-Vail