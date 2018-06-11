Vote Phil Weiser for Colorado attorney general, the ‘people’s lawyer’ (letter)

With all the noise on the news about politics, it's hard to know who to trust these days. Many people are exhausted or don't know what to do about the daily onslaught of dishonesty and policy decisions that don't represent many of the values we hold dear in Colorado. We are worried about the economy, the environment, health care, immigration and the increase in gun violence, among many other issues.

There is something all of us can do to bring accountability and representation of the people back to our government: Vote in the upcoming primary on Tuesday, June 26, and vote for Phil Weiser for attorney general.

What is the role of a state attorney general? As head of the Department of Law, the Attorney General is both the "people's lawyer" and the state's chief legal officer.

As the "people's lawyer," the attorney general serves as the guardian of the legal rights of the citizens of Colorado, its organizations and its natural resources. In his role as the state's chief legal counsel, the attorney general not only advises the executive branch of state government but also defends actions and proceedings on behalf of the state.

The attorney general's office is charged with the statutory and common-law powers to protect consumers and investors, charitable donors, the public health and environment, civil rights and the rights of wage earners and businesses across the state.

The attorney general's authority also includes the activities and investigations of the State Organized Crime Task Force and Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. And with our state's values and needs under threat from the Trump administration, the attorney general's job is more critical than ever.

Phil will bring a breadth of legal expertise and leadership experience to the attorney general's office. He served as a law clerk to Justice Ginsburg on the Supreme Court and worked in the Justice Department for Presidents Clinton and Obama and as the former Dean and leader of the University of Colorado's law school.

He will work with leaders around the state to develop smart approaches from dealing with the opioid crisis to addressing health care costs to protecting our land, air and water. We are fortunate to have a lawyer of Phil's expertise and talents ready to work for us

To learn more about Phil, please check out his website (philforcolorado.com) and join me on June 26 in supporting Phil Weiser for state attorney general.

Josh and Christina Lautenberg

Edwards