Vote ‘yes’ on 1A to preserve the well being of Eagle County (letter)

The open space in Eagle County is what makes this area so appealing. Please vote "yes" on Issue 1A to keep us that way.

I visited family here for years before moving to Eagle, and while I miss the small ranches and the more wild land, I am eternally grateful to the citizens who had the foresight to vote to keep open space.

Have you ever seen the red of a fox early in the morning hunting across an area that might have been a development or a herd of elk in an open field? Money should not be able to buy that out of existence. Open space gives the elk, foxes, deer, wild turkeys, marmots and all the critters that live along the rivers a chance to survive.

Please vote "yes" on Issue 1A on the November ballot. It is so important for the well being of Eagle County.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle