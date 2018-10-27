Vote ‘yes’ on 7D to maintain funding levels for Colorado Mountain College (letter)

7D will retain funding levels for Colorado Mountain College. CMC is increasingly a valuable partner to community workforce development efforts such as the CareerWise Youth Apprenticeship program and in offering low-cost college opportunities and workforce programs for skilled professionals in high-need positions such as nursing, firefighters, teachers and more.

Voting "yes" on 7D does not increase residential tax rates above current levels; it simply allows the college to respond to the negative impacts caused by the Gallagher Amendment, part of the Colorado Constitution, and continue to provide affordable higher education right here in our community.

Measure 7D allows local voters the opportunity to create a commonsense way for our rural mountain communities to protect their 50-year investment in higher education, ensuring that future generations of students have access to affordable, accessible college in their local communities.

Colorado Mountain College plays a key role in helping ensure our mountain communities can grow and retain our talent and supports our students in innovative ways through duel enrollment and specialized programs. Continued support for CMC is critical to ensure the essential services and workers needed for our mountain communities to thrive.

I encourage a "yes" vote on 7D. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/YesCMCYes7D.

Chris Romer

Eagle County trustee, Colorado Mountain College