Vote ‘yes’ on 7D to support Colorado Mountain College (letter)

"Yes" on 7D does not increase residential tax rates above current levels, it simply allows the college to respond to a quirk in the Colorado Constitution (Gallagher Amendment) that is negatively impacting mountain and rural communities.

If 7D had been in effect last year, the Gallagher residential rate drop would have equated to only $3 per $100,000 of assessed value. That is about the cost of a cup of coffee. CMC is asking to retain the $3 in order to maintain revenues at today's level and continue to provide affordable four-year degrees in our mountain communities.

Fifty-one years ago a small band of courageous leaders travelled throughout Western Colorado's high country to convince remote communities to tax themselves to create CMC. The measure passed by a 2-to-1 ratio and created a college unlike any other in the state's history.

Today, Colorado Mountain College trains the firefighters, first responders, nurses and teachers for our mountain communities and offers four-year degrees. Continued support for CMC is critical to ensure the essential services and workers needed for our mountain communities to thrive.

Please get out and vote on the important issues that impact our community!

My thanks,

Elaine Kelton

Vail