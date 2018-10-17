Vote ‘yes’ to support Greater Eagle and Gypsum fire districts (letter)

I am expressing my support for the mill levy tax increases for both the Eagle and Gypsum fire protection districts. Voting yes will let the districts keep monies they already have. Without these, monies the districts will have a significant and automatic income decrease due Colorado's convoluted property assessment calculations.

Since most monies pay for fire personnel, and balanced budgets are mandatory, the western Eagle Valley fire districts will lay off firefighters. The dry summer we had further validated the need for this level of needed service. We owe them our thanks and our "yes" vote. For disclosure, I have no financial conflicts by supporting a "yes" vote.

Charlie Wick

Eagle