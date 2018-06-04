‘War! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing!’ and Mark Williams agrees (letter)

Dear editor: This wonderful protest song went out in the 1960s, and the nation stopped the American military machine.

Mark Williams, my choice for Congress in Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, understands war. He served as a fighter pilot in the Persian Gulf.

Mark is a warrior who wants to end war. Like me, Mark is sick of how the leadership in both political parties has directed the nation for nearly 20 years. It's a stunning failure on a global scale.

Do you want to support the same corporate-controlled crew that has supported an endless series of wars for a generation?

I don't. That's why Mark Williams is my choice. Mark is not part of the bought, branded and sold Democratic leadership. He will stand up to his own party — and anyone that favors needless war.

War is still good for nothing and it is time to stand up and let your peace-loving progressive voice be heard on Tuesday, June 26.

Susan Northleaf

Boulder