We owe it to our children to prioritize the issue of mass shootings in the U.S. (letter)

Every time we see and hear about these frequent mass shootings, I feel great sadness, as well as frustration, that a great country like ours can't seem to come up with appropriate measures and strategies to effectively limit and/or totally do away with these horrible situations in our schools and other public places. Having grand kids at a local elementary school makes me especially concerned.

Don't we owe it to all of our children, young and old alike, to prioritize this issue by coming together as a nation of caring, loving and intelligent human beings to agree on substantive strategies to address this senseless and needless slaughter of our loved ones? I would be happy to participate in any way to help accomplish this goal. Thanks for listening.

Alex Huck

Eagle