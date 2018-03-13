Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission: Residents, weigh in on Broadway Station development (letter)

Town of Eagle residents, we need to hear from you.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will soon make a decision on a project that could have significant impact on our downtown. The Broadway Station development is proposed for the corner where the Mountain Pedaler Bike Shop currently lives. This new construction would create five new retail spaces and 22 studio apartments across Second Street from Town Hall.

At the first hearing, several residents expressed support for the project, noting the need both for a project to bring new residents to downtown and for new, affordable rental units generally. Others expressed reservations about the project, particularly about parking.

The developer seeks a variance from town ordinances that, if applied strictly, would require the developer to include more than 50 off-street parking units in the project. The proposal before the Commission includes six off-street parking spaces.

You can read about the proposal by navigating to the project at http://www.townofeagle.org.

The Planning and Zoning Commission needs your input. This proposal raises one of the important issues facing the town: the need for affordable housing and downtown redevelopment versus the desire for less density/easier parking.

Please voice your opinion. You can attend the next meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, March 20, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. Or, you can submit your comments via email to Morgan Landers, town planner, at morgan.landers@townofeagle.org.

Thank you for helping the town to understand and be responsive to the desires of its citizens.

Jamie Harrison

Member, Town of Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission