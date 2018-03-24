We’re approaching the tipping point when it comes to climate change and women’s rights (letter)

Editor's note: Find a cited version of this letter at http://www.vaildaily.com.

Dear sir: One of my letters to the Vail Daily awhile back made the case that intelligence and modern science combined with rational thought would lead to the inescapable conclusion that there is no god and that organized religion is nothing more than a powerful, lingering bastion of male dominance (name a single world religion that was founded by and for the benefit of women) that is threatening our very survival as a species.

Today, it is easy to make the same case about the Republican Party, whose collective actions targeting the world's rapidly changing climate and women of all ages with fake women's health centers and threatening their right to be able to control their own fertility and receive equal pay for equal work are in lockstep and mirror the demagoguery of all organized religions.

"Kinder, Kuche, Kirche" is a German slogan translated as "Children, kitchen, church." The phrase has a mostly derogatory connotation, describing what is seen as an antiquated female role model in contemporary Western society. The phrase is vaguely equivalent to the English "Barefoot and pregnant" or the Victorian "A woman's place is in the home."

Listen up, women of all ages (and enlightened males), under the failing, misguided and dangerous leadership of president Donald Trump (already the least popular president in history) and vice-president Mike Pence (who wants to end abortion); the United States is rapidly losing its enviable position as the peaceful leader of the free world, and a woman's right to choose is under siege.

All species, including our own, are here on this planet by a process called "random selection," no deity involved, and the direct actions of a single over-populating species, Homo sapiens, are responsible for the climate change that is occurring and the resulting loss of thousands of other species over the course of a single human lifetime.

We are rapidly approaching what the vast majority of scientists call the "tipping point," a point in time when the effect of past actions cannot be reversed; and sound scientific evidence is clear that unless we soon mend our ways and reverse course our species will largely become extinct on Earth within 100 years.

The Republican Party seems oblivious to this existential threat and the rights of women. Therefore, come November and beyond, it is simply enlightened self-interest to "throw the bums out of office" and elect qualified women and men who are pragmatic centrists who understand the collective threats we all face and seek viable, attainable solutions before it is too late.

Peter Bergh

Edwards