What do Takata car airbags and guns have in common? They both kill people (letter)

After the last mass shooting in Florida, a thought occurred to me: What do Takata Airbags and guns have in common? They both kill people.

The inflator housing of Takata Airbags sometimes ruptured in a crash and metal shards from the airbags injured or even killed car occupants.

That brought up the ridiculous comparison of airbag deaths versus gun deaths in the United States:

• Takata Airbags — From 2002 through 2015, Takata airbags killed 15 people.

• Guns — During the same period, guns killed 323,036 people.

• Takata Airbags — Did any Congressmen line up to offer their prayers and condolences to the victims?

Recommended Stories For You

• Guns — Congressmen lined up to offer their prayers and condolences to the victims.

• Takata Airbags — Did anyone say it was too early to have hearings after an airbag death?

• Guns — Many Congressman said it was too early to have hearings, especially after a mass shooting.

• Takata Airbags — Congress and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) held numerous hearings on airbags.

• Guns — How many Congressional hearings have been held on guns?

• Takata Airbags — The NHTSA required that Takata recall 37 million vehicles from 19 manufacturers with 49.5 million inflators.

• Guns — There has never been a required recall of any guns or ammunition after the deaths of Americans.

• Takata Airbags — Most drivers have required car insurance that may cover the cost of airbag injuries.

• Guns — Nearly half of people injured by firearms are uninsured or self-paying.

• Takata Airbags — Takata is expected to pay $25 million as a criminal penalty.

• Guns — Gun manufacturers have paid no criminal penalty.

• Takata Airbags — Takata is expected to pay $850 million as restitution to automakers impacted by the recall.

• Guns — Gun manufacturers have paid no restitution.

• Takata Airbags — Has there been discussion of "hardening" highways or vehicles to make them safer?

• Guns — There is a lot of discussion of "hardening" schools.

• Takata Airbags — The issue did not become a driving issue, even though drivers may have been responsible for the accidents that caused the airbags to deploy.

• Guns — The issue became a schools issue, even though only two of the 14 mass shootings of 10 or more Americans since 2002 involved schools.

• Takata Airbags — The mental state of the drivers was not a consideration.

• Guns — The mental state of the shooters was questioned.

• Takata Airbags — Takata filed for bankruptcy.

• Guns — One gun company, Remington, has filed for bankruptcy due to falling sales and ongoing lawsuits.

• Takata Airbags — The NHTSA had a lot of data and has called this "the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history."

• Guns — The Dickey Amendment is a provision that mandates that "none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may be used to advocate or promote gun control." (PLAW-104publ208)

Airbags in general are not a danger. The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates that 43,000 lives have been saved since they were required in the 1990s. How many of those saved were saved by a Takata airbag?

There are all kinds of regulations in effect to keep virtually every product we can possibly own from killing us — toasters, microwaves, hairdryers, etc. Takata Airbags killed 15 Americans. Guns kill 35,000 Americans per year.

Gun advocates will nitpick this entire premise.

Why is our country blind or accepting to the issue of guns?

Rick Spitzer

Avon