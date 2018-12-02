What if it was his family being brutally murdered? Then would the president care? (letter)

Can you imagine President Trump saying, "A shame, but it is what it is" if it had been his wife killed and sawed into pieces under similar circumstances, whether it was the Saudis or France or Russia or some other country's leader? Of course that country's leader would deny it. Of course that it could happen to someone in his family would be unlikely, but impossible? What a horrible person is our President. He does only care about himself and his family. That is his first and most important criteria for decision making.

Bob Essin

Vail