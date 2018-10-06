What is the price of safety? Vote ‘yes’ on 6A to fund the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District (letter)
October 6, 2018
This is to the residents of the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District area: Your fire district is being forced to consider reducing firefighter/EMT staff because of cuts required by the state funding formula.
This reduction in funding is happening while there are more and more homes and businesses added to the Eagle area. If firefighter numbers are cut, it can take longer for firefighters to get to your house in an emergency.
Fewer firefighters and more calls: Something has to give. To avoid this situation, the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District has placed 6A on the ballot this fall.
It seeks to restore funding lost to the state's funding formula in previous cutbacks caused by the Gallagher Amendment, and it also asks your permission to opt out of the constraints of the state's formula so the district can responsibly balance its budget.
It will cost a little bit more — $36 per year on a home valued at $500,000.
I can't put a price tag on what having quick response to an emergency at my home or anyone's home or business in the Eagle service area is worth.
Recommended Stories For You
I urge you to vote "yes" on 6A. Find Vote Yes for 6A on Facebook for more information
Sincerely,
Roxie Deane
Eagle
Trending In: Opinion
- Eagle County Treasurer: County’s annual tax lien sale is coming; here’s how you can participate (column)
- Butch Mazzuca’s recent column was a succinct evaluation of leftism (letter)
- Why it’s important to support Greater Eagle Fire Protection District ballot issue (letter)
- Carpet replacement project at Avon Public Library a job well done, with minimal disruption (letter)
- Goldberg: Don’t assume Kavanaugh would be a partisan justice (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Accused Vail Valley murderer Leigha Ackerson to get psychiatric exam in state prison mental hospital
- Two forest fires in four months prompt Minturn shooting range closure discussion
- Vail Town Council, CDOT director talk about possible future partnerships
- Eagle to ask voters to approve home rule, officials announce during annual state-of-the town event
- Colorado State Patrol fires Steamboat trooper after inappropriate actions with 3 women