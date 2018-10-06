What is the price of safety? Vote ‘yes’ on 6A to fund the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District (letter)

This is to the residents of the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District area: Your fire district is being forced to consider reducing firefighter/EMT staff because of cuts required by the state funding formula.

This reduction in funding is happening while there are more and more homes and businesses added to the Eagle area. If firefighter numbers are cut, it can take longer for firefighters to get to your house in an emergency.

Fewer firefighters and more calls: Something has to give. To avoid this situation, the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District has placed 6A on the ballot this fall.

It seeks to restore funding lost to the state's funding formula in previous cutbacks caused by the Gallagher Amendment, and it also asks your permission to opt out of the constraints of the state's formula so the district can responsibly balance its budget.

It will cost a little bit more — $36 per year on a home valued at $500,000.

I can't put a price tag on what having quick response to an emergency at my home or anyone's home or business in the Eagle service area is worth.

I urge you to vote "yes" on 6A. Find Vote Yes for 6A on Facebook for more information

Sincerely,

Roxie Deane

Eagle