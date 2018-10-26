What was really at stake in the Kavanaugh hearings? (letter)

Mr. Wissot, I read your Saturday, Oct. 6, column with great interest ("Sen. Jeff Flake comes up big"). Two sentences jumped off the page, and I quote: "This is a fight to the death." And "Whether Blasey Ford will succeed is an unknown." Really?

Death of what, civility? Succeed in what, destroying a good man over political ideology? Really?

Mike KIeler

Eagle-Vail