What was really at stake in the Kavanaugh hearings? (letter)
October 26, 2018
Mr. Wissot, I read your Saturday, Oct. 6, column with great interest ("Sen. Jeff Flake comes up big"). Two sentences jumped off the page, and I quote: "This is a fight to the death." And "Whether Blasey Ford will succeed is an unknown." Really?
Death of what, civility? Succeed in what, destroying a good man over political ideology? Really?
Mike KIeler
Eagle-Vail
