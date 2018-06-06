What you really mean is, ‘I hate Trump and will mask it today with the following’ (letter)
June 6, 2018
I love reading the headlines of Carnes' columns to determine how he will make them relevant to his real agenda. As usual, this one has surprised no one ("Forced patriotism is unpatriotic," Richard Carnes, Tuesday, May 29).
He has every right to believe what he wishes and can interpret the First (Amendment) as he wishes, and I suspect in a liberal way he may be on point sometimes.
Let's be honest, however: The point of today's column and his others are unrelated to his real agenda, which was finding a way to yet again discredit and in some way insult the President of the United States, Donald Trump.
Fun reading, Richard, but why not just use a simple headline for every article; it will save you time. "I hate Trump and will mask it today with the following." In reading other submissions to the Daily, it has become apparent that your views, which were held so dear for so long in the valley, are beginning to show signs of age and developing cracks.
It may not be totally your fault; the philosophy of and members of your party must share a good deal of the blame. It is wonderful, though. Two-way discourse is healthy!
Robert J. Graff
Highland Beach, Florida
