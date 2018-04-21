What’s the deal with the obnoxious Wildridge sign? Get rid of it (letter)

What's the deal with the flashing, orange message board on Wildridge Road? I assume this is the town of Avon's doing. The sign, which is surrounded by orange highway cones, currently reads "Happy Sprinng" (sic). Is it really necessary to disturb the natural surroundings of a scenic road with this kind of gratuitous messaging?

I guess somewhere along the way someone at the town of Avon decided it would be a great idea to purchase a big, obnoxious highway message board for these types of communications, and now they're trying to justify it by dumping it on the side of the road every now and then. I think it's time to wheel that thing into the storage unit — permanently. No one likes it.

Geoff Mintz

Avon