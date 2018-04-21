What’s the deal with the obnoxious Wildridge sign? Get rid of it (letter)
April 21, 2018
What's the deal with the flashing, orange message board on Wildridge Road? I assume this is the town of Avon's doing. The sign, which is surrounded by orange highway cones, currently reads "Happy Sprinng" (sic). Is it really necessary to disturb the natural surroundings of a scenic road with this kind of gratuitous messaging?
I guess somewhere along the way someone at the town of Avon decided it would be a great idea to purchase a big, obnoxious highway message board for these types of communications, and now they're trying to justify it by dumping it on the side of the road every now and then. I think it's time to wheel that thing into the storage unit — permanently. No one likes it.
Geoff Mintz
Avon
Trending In: Opinion
- Go big or go home: Close Interstate 70 from Copper Mountain to East Vail for wildlife (letter)
- Wissot: Why I am not planning for the afterlife (column)
- Eagle County Schools superintendent: Colorado ranks nearly last in education funding; how do we fix it? (column)
- Raid on personal lawyer’s home a coup d’etat against President Donald Trump (letter)
- Think of heritage and the future, oppose Golden Peak expansion plan (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Sno-Cat thief arrested in a Boulder car dealership on drug charges
- Minturn trailer park closing and land to be home to new rentals, owners say
- Copper Mountain Resort pond skim fiasco could lead to felony charges for man who tried to jump crowd (with video)
- A tale of two spaceships: One gets the glory, the other gets dismantled
- Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley surprises Gypsum teacher with news of new home