When will American politicians develop any sense of honesty and morality? (letter)

When will American politicians develop any sense of honesty and morality, I wonder? Are the days of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson gone forever? I fear we have accepted all the lies and corruption in our current environment of politics for far too long and that it may never return to honesty and morality.

How I long for the days when the Greatest Generation were with us here on the planet. There are a few of them still with us, now in their 90s. I so appreciate the time I can spend with them and learn from them the true value of living in a democracy and fighting for freedom and justice for all. I am now just a generation away from the Greatest Generation, and even I don't have the total love of country and my fellow man that they had, I don't think. Negativity seeps in, in our current environment.

It's a real challenge in these times to stay positive and accept all the lies and corruption we hear every day from this administration. I am part of a group of intelligent ladies who are, what I call, "realistic" and are not accepting the current politics. I pray that more people will become more aware of what's happening in our country and get out and vote in every election they can and try to bring back some common sense and honesty and morality to our country.

Having money and a big house and all the frills is not what's important in life, folks! Love of your family and friends and love of your country and the environment is what matters!

As I said in a previous letter to the editor, I care not with which party you're affiliated. The continuation of democracy and freedom and justice for all is what is important. No need for me to tell you where I'm coming from in this current environment, as I love the title of "they go low and we go high."

Linda Carr

Recommended Stories For You

Eagle