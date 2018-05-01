Where are the Wild West ‘gunfights’ that used to reside in the commentary pages? (letter)
May 1, 2018
The agora in Western towns has always been our saloons, public spaces, places of worship and, of course, the newspapers' letters to the community. The letters allow verbal "gunfights," where we blow off steam and criticisms are aired.
Recently, corporate papers like the Vail Daily (and Aspen Times) seem to have lost their Wild West cojones. Vail Health advertises with the Vail Daily. The result? Social media has jumped into the void where the papers serve only their large advertisers.
Lee Mulcahy
Aspen
Trending In: Opinion
- Not your place to be judge and jury regarding Taft Conlin case (letter)
- Why the need to write a letter that can only add to the grief of parents who lost a son? (letter)
- Atheism is the reason Kim Jong Un can’t be trusted (letter)
- Why sue Vail Resorts? What happened to individual responsibility? (letter)
- Carnes: Even witty satire has its limitations, as evidenced by White House Correspondents’ Dinner (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Woman who was doused with gasoline and burned to death as her two sons watched was murdered, jury rules
- Search continues for missing Steamboat resident Matthew Shelters
- Avon businesses prepare for May 1 plastic bag ban
- Not your place to be judge and jury regarding Taft Conlin case (letter)
- Cell service disruptions anticipated for AT&T, Verizon customers during upgrade program in Vail