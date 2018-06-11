 Where will Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy graduates go next? (letter) | VailDaily.com

Good article by Mr. Leonhart ("Children of winter," Saturday, June 2). I would love to see what schools these graduates will represent next year. I am sure there will be top ski schools we can follow.

Thanks,

Robert J. Graff

Highland Beach, Florida