Which sign works better? “Gun-free zone” or “armed personnel in this building”? (letter)

Richard Carnes did a column "Time for ski instructors to pack heat" (Tuesday, Feb. 27). I gather it was his sarcastic attempt to disparage the idea of arming teachers in schools.

Consider this: Which sign is more likely to deter a shooter from entering a school, one that says "gun-free zone" or one that says "armed personnel in this building"?

Terry Quinn

Eagle