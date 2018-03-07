Which sign works better? “Gun-free zone” or “armed personnel in this building”? (letter)
March 7, 2018
Richard Carnes did a column "Time for ski instructors to pack heat" (Tuesday, Feb. 27). I gather it was his sarcastic attempt to disparage the idea of arming teachers in schools.
Consider this: Which sign is more likely to deter a shooter from entering a school, one that says "gun-free zone" or one that says "armed personnel in this building"?
Terry Quinn
Eagle
