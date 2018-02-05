Who wants to join me in being a street walker in Eagle-Vail? (Letter)

Of course, I don't mind at all. I'd love the company. Early morning is the best time of day to street walk in Eagle Vail. Street walk? Oh, please come back! Walk with me — I didn't mean it that way.

Strange you should ask me I was just about to ask you the same question. I don't get it either. I haven't "yellowized" my ditch, have you? Some folks are speculating that the yellow signs are some kind of peculiar yellow reprimand, you say. Really! I've also heard that said. Some of my neighbors are telling me that the movement's Facebook page (which I understand is laden with pearly whites flashing at anything and everything) implies that the community is out of sync with selfish, unhappy, disrespectful, ungrateful, unkind, defective people who have the gall to express opposing opinions.

I don't feel defective, do you? Hey, want to street walk again tomorrow? OK.

Aggie Chastain

Eagle-Vail