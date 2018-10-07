Why inject politics into a serious conversation about sexual abuse and assault? (letter)

If anyone wonders why the political climate in this country and in this valley has devolved into little more than partisan and unseemly attacks, they need look no further than Dr. Jill Squyres' Wednesday, Oct. 3, commentary, "Political climate can be triggering; protect yourself."

After reading the piece, I was compelled to ask, is Dr. Squyres a medical professional or a political activist? Why did Dr. Squyres find it necessary to inject politics into the very serious issue of dealing with sexual abuse and assault? Tell me, Doctor, what does voting have to do with sexual assault and healing?

The last sentence of Dr. Squyers commentary speaks volumes! "… Your vote counts, so get out and cast your ballot …" Dr. Squyres couldn't have been more obvious had she taken out a political ad. Doctor, if you want to maintain your credibility, stick with psychology.

Bobbi Bryson

Edwards