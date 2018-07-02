Why is it racist or intolerant to insist immigrants abide by the ‘rule of law’? (letter)

This country was founded by immigrants who wanted to escape the servitude of monarchies, mandated state religions and who wanted to be rewarded for personal responsibility. They were willing to fight for their freedom and formed a country and drafted a Constitution, unique in all the world: a system that has the provision for orderly change built into itself, but is dependent on the "Rule of Law."

In the 240 years since this Constitution was ratified, immigrants have been welcomed to the United States. The only restriction on their access to the "bounties" of this country is the agreement to adhere to the "Rule of Law." Those who want to uphold this system are now called racist, haters and intolerant by people wanting to tear down this system.

It is not hatred or racism to be intolerant of anarchy. Some people decry the current political climate in this country and yearn for "peace, love and harmony." They should be preaching to those attempting to "overthrow," rather than vilifying those who want preserve a system based in freedom.

John Roeser

Fort Myers, Florida