Why weren’t there water stations at Septemberfest in Eagle? (letter)
September 11, 2018
Shoutout to Karl Denson for putting on an incredible show at Septemberfest in Eagle this weekend! He never disappoints.
However, I was disappointed with the fact that there were no water stations provided at the event. After asking security, medics and event staff, I was informed that they did not have any, but that I could purchase bottled water at the bar.
I have been to countless music festivals and concerts over the years, and this is the first event I've ever attended that didn't have at least one outlet in which to fill up a water bottle.
I understand that the event promoters want to make as much revenue as possible, but forcing people to purchase bottled water is a bit ridiculous. One complimentary water station is not going to have a significant effect on the revenue for the weekend. You are hosting an event at altitude with alcohol sales, and people need to stay hydrated. Not to mention all of the extra waste from plastic water bottles this produces and the fact that patrons are required to empty their reusable bottles upon entry.
I hope that next year a change will be made to this policy.
Elliot Hill
Recommended Stories For You
Edwards
Trending In: Opinion
- Crawford: Eagle Town Council leaving legacy of trash by failing to enact plastic bag ban (column)
- Carnes: Do the easily offended completely deserve to be easily offended? Yes (column)
- Clean Power Plan isn’t silver-bullet solution to climate change (letter)
- Rep. Dylan Roberts should be legislative Rookie of the Year, deserves re-election (letter)
- Why weren’t there water stations at Septemberfest in Eagle? (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Defense may claim self-defense in Vail Valley murder case; trial for first accused murderer begins Oct. 29
- Police suspect Vail woman of stuffing smoked salmon into her neighbor’s gas tank
- Dozens of tires removed from Eagle River
- Beaver Creek real estate showing strength; brokers say resort is ‘exceptional value’ right now
- Freshman Sam Blair breaks Eagle Valley 5K record