Wicklund: Why I walk to end Alzheimer’s disease

Since his mother's death from Alzheimer's disease in 1987, Gary Wicklund has been a volunteer, advocate, board member and Alzheimer’s Association ambassador.

Gary Wicklund/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is running testimonials leading up to the Sept. 24 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Eagle.

I walk to End Alzheimer’s. I walk for the first survivor.

My mother, Edna, died of Alzeheimer’s in 1987 after 10 years of slowly losing her memory. My dad was her main caregiver until she started wandering at night and had to be placed in secure Memory Care. The Alzheimer’s Association was a lifeline for him during those years, connecting him with support from others who were living the same nightmare.

My first exposure to the Alzheimer’s Association was seeing the help they provided to caregivers. My first action was producing computerized labels for their newsletter mailing list in 1978. Since then, I have become devoted to volunteering my energy and talents to defeat Alzheimer’s. I have helped organize walks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, served as the 2001 corporate recruitment chairperson, and organized the initial walk in Iowa City Park.

Most recently in Vail, I was involved with starting the Rocky Mountain Walk in 2018. In 2017, I invited Maria Carrillo, chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Association, to speak at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Her presentation “Alzheimer’s Epidemic: Research, Progress & Hope” filled the Vilar despite an October snowstorm.

As Traci and Mike Wodlinger wrote last year in the “Why I Walk to End Alzheimer’s” series about attending the presentation at the Vilar Performing Arts, “we were stunned by what we’d learned.” The presentation garnered interest in supporting a walk in the Vail Valley. The first walk in 2018, organized by the Colorado Alzheimer’s Chapter and a devoted local volunteer committee, resulted in raising a record amount by people who enjoyed dressing in purple Walk to End Alz T-shirts and walking on a crisp day in Eagle.

I have been interested in research and the study of the brain. My mother’s brain was donated upon her death to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for research. I invited Dr. Carrillo to UIHC to explain the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative data study and include UIHC as one of the 50 sites providing data for Mayo Clinic’s research. I have worked with doctors at UIHC to assist with other studies and have participated in research presentations by the Iowa Neuroscience Institute. As my wife, LaDonna, says, “This disease can only be defeated through research.”

The Alzheimer’s Association has led the way in increasing funding. It is the third largest funder of research behind the governments of China and the United States. Its annual Advocacy Forum, Ambassador Program for visiting congressional representatives, and Day on the Hill unleashing a purple wave of advocates visiting congressional offices in Washington D.C. has had an impact. Annual funding allocated for Alzheimer’s research at the National Institute of Health has increased from $300 million to $3.4 billion in the 12 years I have been involved. It has been an honor to participate in all these opportunities for advocacy and to see the impact of the Alzheimer’s Association research advances.

It is frustrating that we still cannot tell our grandchildren that they will live in an Alzheimer’s-free world. But the best way to ensure that future generations do not have to fear this disease is to support the Alzheimer’s Association and its commitment to ending Alzheimer’s.

Please join the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 24 at Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle. Be part of finding a cure by forming a team and walking. To register or donate, visit ACT.ALZ.org/RMWalk . If you would like to get involved as a volunteer, call Melinda Gladitsch at 970-471-0175 or email gladmelinda@gmail.com . For more information on programs, advocacy and education visit the Colorado Chapter: alz.org/co and there is also a 24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900.