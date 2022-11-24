Wissot: A defeat for denialism

Telling the truth was on the ballot in the recent midterms and truth won. Trump-backed election deniers had a very bad night. “Mr. Trump endorsed five candidates in the nation’s most competitive House races,” according to ratings by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. “All five lost.“ More importantly, “every election denier who sought to become the top election official in a battleground state was defeated.”

Trump extremists running for the Senate in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Arizona, and Nevada lost their races. The high-profile election denier running for governor in Arizona, Kari Lake, was also sent packing. The only remaining senate race involving an election denier, Herschel Walker, won’t be decided until a runoff is conducted on Dec. 6. Only Trump-blessed candidates in Ohio and North Carolina managed to avoid the wipeout by winning their senate races. Being endorsed by Trump in 2022 was like receiving a sobriety award from your drunk uncle on Thanksgiving.

The discouraging election results for Republicans don’t mean denialism is dead. The MAGA crowd is still around and loyal to Trump even in defeat. Losing doesn’t bother them. They’re anarchists at heart. The politics of vengeance and victimhood drive their fury. Victories be damned. Voicing contempt for the elites in both parties who look down upon them, and with good reason, is more important.

Going to a Trump rally for his lemmings is like going to a Cubs game for long-suffering Cubs fans. The fact that Trump has been responsible for the Republican Party losing in three straight election cycles now doesn’t dim their enthusiasm for him any more than winning only one World Series in the last 114 years prevented fans of the “lovable losers” from packing Wrigley Field. Cubs announcer Jack Brickhouse summed up the extraordinary patience of Cubbie fans when he said: “Any team can have a bad century.”

While we certainly haven’t seen the last of Trump given his recent announcement that he will run again in 2024, we may be witnessing a rejection by moderate and independent voters of Republican candidates who were guilty of political malpractice in basing their campaigns on information given to them by a QAnon research team.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Trump will never detach himself from denialism. It’s his lifeline to an alternative reality he has invented based on alternative facts that offer him immunity from accountability for his mountain of mistakes. As he said with a straight face to a reporter before the midterms who asked him who would be responsible for the outcome, “Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all.” Spoken like a true card-carrying member of the National Association of Clinically Certified Narcissists.

Trump wasn’t showered with congratulatory applause on election night instead he was blamed by the chattering classes for the fact that Republicans had very little to celebrate. More telling for Trump is the fact that the media mogul who allowed Fox News to serve as the Trump Network for the past seven years appears ready to cut his ties to him. Rupert Murdoch ran an election night headline in his New York Post acknowledging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s landslide victory with the word, “Defuture.” He also chided Trump for his endorsement of so many losing candidates with a banner reading: “Trumpty Dumpty.“

Murdoch has apparently concluded Trump’s grip on his network’s viewers has weakened to the point that now is the time for his media empire to decouple the Fox brand from the Trump brand. He’s not alone. Fat cat contributors to previous campaigns like Ronald Lauder, the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics kingdom, are holding off on funding Trump’s candidacy with 2024 still two years away.

It’s also not a hopeful sign for Trump when the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, capitalism’s New Testament, and required reading for the Republican Party’s richest donors, publishes a headline reading, “Trump Is The Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.” The master of disaster, the emperor of chaos, is beginning to look like a troubled bank whose depositors are worried about the safety of their deposits.

The Republican Party is going to have to decide whether it wants the 2024 presidential campaign to be a relitigation of the past which Trump is undoubtedly committed to doing or a positive vision for the future which is what it will probably take for the party to win. Backing a candidate who once ran on “Make America Great Again” but now wants to get back to the White House so he can’t be sent to the Big House is probably not your best move.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .