Wissot: A fetus-friendly Supreme Court delivers a crushing blow

The landmark Supreme Court decision late last month gutting Roe v. Wade was greeted with joy by the fetus fetishists in the country. Their happiness was not shared by a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio who was six weeks and three days pregnant . She had to travel to nearby Indiana to get an abortion because Ohio recently enacted a law preventing a rape victim as young as 10 from getting an abortion after six weeks.

The myth of an independent judiciary removed from the politics of the other two branches has been clearly exposed and completely shattered. Given the justices’ lifetime tenures and almost iron-clad immunity from impeachment, they should be called the Supreme Untouchables. “Till death do us part” is a fitting vow in a marriage ceremony, but not in confirming a judge to the loftiest judicial body in the country.

To understand how we’ve plummeted to this low point, we have to go back to 1982 and the formation of the Federalist Society, a group of conservative students and professors at Yale Law School . These legal conservatives were upset with several previous Supreme Court rulings, among them the legalization of abortion and its impact on “acceptable sexual behavior.”

In attendance at the early meetings of the Federalist Society were Robert Bork and future Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Bork was appointed by Ronald Reagan to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, and in 1987 was nominated by Reagan to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

Bork failed to be confirmed in the Senate by a vote of 58-42, the worst defeat of a Supreme Court nominee in 142 years. Bork’s defeat was caused by his highly publicized criticism of several landmark Supreme Court rulings dating back to the 1960s. He had referred to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. which the Supreme Court had unanimously confirmed, as being grounded in “unsurpassed ugliness.”

He also opposed the decision to grant married couples the right to contraceptives (Griswold v. Connecticut). Most importantly, he was on record as believing that Roe v. Wade had been wrongly decided because the 14th Amendment on which the decision was based didn’t contain language granting women the right to an abortion.

Justice Samuel Alito, in writing the opinion for the majority which reversed Roe last month , used the same line of reasoning Bork had advanced decades before.

One can trace the current politicization of the Supreme Court to Bork’s defeat: “The Federalists were enraged and took a solemn vow to never let one of their own be sunk again.”

From that point on, the Federalist Society worked closely with future Republican presidents to ensure that nominees to the court adhered to Bork’s conservative judicial philosophy.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett were recommended for nomination by the Federalist Society because they passed the litmus test on abortion and other hot-button conservative issues.

Central to the judicial philosophy of conservative judges is the originalist interpretation of the Constitution brilliantly formulated by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. “Originalists believe, “ according to Scalia,” that the provisions of the Constitution have a fixed meaning, which does not change (except by constitutional amendment): they mean today what they meant when they were adopted, nothing more and nothing else.”

Translation: the Constitution’s words and meaning are not to be tampered with by meddlesome judges seeking to make the Constitution more relevant to circumstances today.

The fact that five of the six justices who comprise the court’s conservative majority are not only practicing originalists but practicing Catholics (Gorsuch was brought up Catholic but now identifies as Anglican-Catholic) raises the question of whether their own religious beliefs regarding abortion influenced their decision to reverse Roe. Only they know. The best we can do is speculate.

A more fruitful line of inquiry is to examine the extent their Catholicism shares an emotional bond with their originalism. The concern is that the conservative justices are prone to treat the Constitution — “a temporal document composed by human beings in all their wisdom as well as their faults” — as if it were some mystical holy scripture, divinely inspired. If nothing else, going the next step and vesting the “correct” reading of the U.S. Constitution in a strict originalist frame, at best betrays an overwrought adherence to authority.

The Constitution bequeathed to us by the founders deserves our gratitude and appreciation. It doesn’t demand our obedience, our submissive acceptance, our unquestioned allegiance. We don’t need to treat the Constitution like the New Testament. George Washington wasn’t Jesus, and Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton and James Madison weren’t Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

Jefferson “thought it ludicrous that one generation should be beholden to another for its basic laws. “We might as well,” he wrote , “require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy, as civilized society to remain under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”

John Marshall, the first great Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, recognized that the Constitution was not meant to have a fixed and permanent meaning when he wrote, “historians can never forget that it is a debate they are interpreting.”

The original originalists who wrote the Constitution were products of the enlightenment. They sought to make reason, not religious dogma the basis for self-governance. These men would have been appalled at the taking away of a 49-year-old secularly rooted constitutional right to an abortion which then enabled a state like Ohio to codify into law the belief of religious fundamentalists that aborting a fetus more than six weeks old being carried by a 10-year-old rape victim should be treated as a crime.