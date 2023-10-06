Wissot: A vote for a third-party candidate is a vote for Trump

A third-party candidate has never come remotely close to winning a presidential election since George Washington was elected in 1789. Ralph Nader as the Green Party candidate didn’t do well nationally in the 2000 election. He garnered no electoral college votes and only 2.9 million popular votes, but he did get 97,488 votes in Florida, a state Al Gore lost by 537 votes . If Nader hadn’t been on the ballot in Florida, a majority of those 97,488 votes would likely have gone to Gore making him not George W. Bush president.

A case can be made for the fact that Green Party candidate Jill Stein cost Hilary Clinton the election in 2016 . Stein got 1.5 million votes, 1% of the popular vote total. Most of the votes that went to her as the nominee of a decidedly liberal third party would have gone to Clinton, not Donald Trump. In Michigan where Clinton lost by 10,704 votes, Green garnered 51,463 votes. In Wisconsin where Trump beat Clinton by 22,177 votes, Green received 31,006 votes. The same pattern held true in the third battleground state of Pennsylvania where Stein collected 49,485 votes, just slightly smaller than Trump’s victory margin of 67,416 votes. Had Clinton won the combined 46 electoral college votes of those three states, she would have become president.

I feel sorry for Joe Biden. The man deserves four Purple Hearts and a second Medal of Freedom for the job he did in leading the country through the worst pandemic in 100 years and out of a deep economic recession caused by the deadly disease. He’s earned the right to return to Delaware, put on his aviator glasses, and tool around in one of his vintage sports cars. I wish he could retire, but he can’t because our democracy is in peril if Trump is allowed to finish the job of demolishing it.

Biden was the Democratic nominee for president in 2020 because he was the only candidate capable of beating Trump. He still is. Who else in the party could possibly go toe to toe with the former president? Gavin Newsom? Elizabeth Warren? Bernie Sanders? Trump would torch them like Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman torched Atlanta in the Civil War. The Democrats’ bench is weaker than the sub-scrubs playing for the woeful Colorado Rockies. So, once again, with a nod to Simon and Garfunkel, Joe, Biden not DiMaggio, “our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.”

Biden’s age is of major concern to many voters. He’s aging rapidly before our very eyes. His physical deterioration and mental decline are quite evident. He walks and talks like a person who has gone from old to elderly. Trump looks like a young whippersnapper by comparison. The president is definitely too old to serve a second term. Hell, I’m 78 and can’t be trusted with a shopping list much less the nuclear codes. But a doddering Joe Biden is still better than a destructive Donald Trump.

While I’m confident that Biden can beat Trump in a two-man race, my confidence wanes when a third-party candidate enters the fray and captures votes that would otherwise go to Biden . The Green Party is threatening to play spoiler for a third time by nominating Cornell West , a Black, social activist, and professor of philosophy and religion at Union Theological Seminary. West casts himself as a savior for poor Americans and could appeal to far-left progressives and millennial-aged purists who prefer voting for an unelectable, charismatic figure rather than the uncharismatic but electable, incumbent president.

A third party called No Labels is mounting a campaign to provide an alternative to both Biden and Trump in 2024. It is aiming to run a moderate independent candidate for president and claim that whomever it selects would not adversely affect either Biden or Trump (the Green Party makes the same claim). But No Labels’ own polling suggests otherwise , with Trump’s current deadlocked stalemate with Biden in a two-person race jumping to a 5% lead if a No Labels candidate joined them on the ballot.

The question a voter opposed to voting for either the president or former president has to ask himself or herself is this: What purpose am I serving by voting for a third-party candidate who couldn’t possibly win the election? If a third-party candidate was polling as well as Trump and Biden, it would be different. Under those circumstances, a voter would be voting for someone who could actually become president. But that isn’t going to happen in 2024. Dating back to 1992, no third-party candidate has won even one electoral college vote . Voters opposed to Trump who waste their votes by choosing third-party idealism over two-party pragmatism could make Trump president again.

Voting in next year’s presidential election isn’t like selecting from Ben and Jerry’s 98 ice cream flavors. Your choices will be limited to two widely unpopular but electable candidates. In fact, to quote novelist Richard Ford, “Choice usually isn’t choice, only what you’re left with.”

What the voting public is left with is one candidate who is way too old and the other way too crazy to be president. Biden isn’t a threat to national security. Trump is. I worry that North Korea’s Kim Jung Un could nuke Cincinnati; I worry that Donald Trump could nuke democracy.

