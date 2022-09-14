Wissot: Damn those e-scooters

And another one bites the dust. And another one bites the dust. And another one bites the dust.

Pedestrians hit by e-scooters on city sidewalks across the country are falling faster than the IQs of attendees at a QAnon convention.

Since being widely introduced by rental companies like Lime and Byrd in 2018 , both the number of these motorized impediments to public safety and the number of pedestrians involved in accidents with them have dramatically increased. Researchers at UCLA studied over 1,300 e-scooter-related accidents involving pedestrians and riders. They found that e-scooters caused 115 injuries per million trips. “For comparison, the national injury rate for cars is eight injuries per million trips. The injury rate for bicycles is 15 per million trips, and the injury rate for motorcycles is 104 per million trips.”

The chief cause of the unholy matrimony between e-scooters and pedestrians is the reluctance of scooter riders to ride in the streets. This is despite the fact that almost all the cities in the country with e-scooter laws on the books ban their use on sidewalks. As one rider candidly put it, “I personally don’t feel safe riding a scooter in the middle of traffic.”

My response to that as a pedestrian living part-time in downtown Denver is I don’t feel safe knowing that I could be hit by an e-scooter in the middle of a sidewalk.

I’m really not opposed to the innovations in modes of transportation involving electric cars, bikes and scooters. I applaud the benefits they bring to reducing planetary pollution and lessening the traffic jams in Denver which now resemble what it’s like driving in the North End of Boston on a Friday night. The problem is, just as cyclists and scooterists don’t want to be run over by SUVs, pedestrians like me want to avoid collisions with electric scooters cruising along sidewalks at speeds approaching 15 mph.

There is no magic bullet fix to the problem of sidewalks having become home to all manner of scooters, bikes, skateboards, longboards and hoverboards. The laws prohibiting e-scooter use on sidewalks aren’t being enforced. Cops in Denver routinely look the other way. Denver’s finest don’t even ticket cyclists preferring the sidewalks to the streets because they realize how hazardous riding in the city’s bike lanes can be .

Rather than look to the long arm of the law to regulate traffic on sidewalks, we need civic-minded citizens to practice common courtesy toward the people sharing the sidewalks with them. It really shouldn’t be that hard to do. When benevolence is pervasive, the strong protect the weak, the young care for the old, the able assist the disabled. Demonstrating regard for the well-being of others is what civilized people do in a civilized society.

There is a hierarchy of risk we pose to others in the modes of transportation we choose to use.

Drivers of huge semis know the harm their trucks can do to cars they drive behind and pass on highways; motorcyclists are likely to get the worst of it in accidents with cars (nearly a fifth of traffic fatalities last year in Colorado ended the lives of motorcyclists ); cyclists on streets and runners on roads are at the mercy of faster moving vehicles whizzing by them; pedestrians are fair game period.

As a person who enjoys walking, running and cycling, I’m acutely conscious when I drive my car that protecting the safety of the walkers, runners and cyclists I encounter on the road is my responsibility. It’s not hard for me to remember when I’m driving the golden rule of “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

The many ways people move about in Vail village exemplifies the challenges to civic virtue we face elsewhere. The village is a playground for children and a haven for adults who enjoy frequenting its stores, restaurants and bars. Sharing the crowded streets with them are bikes (conventional and electric), skateboards and hoverboards. Not surprisingly, the dismount signs placed on the streets are regularly ignored. I usually can get the 8-year-old rogue riders who treat the village like a stage in the Tour de France to slow down by giving them a crossways look. But that strategy doesn’t phase adrenalin-fueled mountain bikers who fly down Bridge Street, hang a left at Pepi’s, and head hell-bent for glory in the direction of Checkpoint Charlie. We have more work to do before our idyllic hamlet becomes a pedestrian-friendly sanctuary.

The one overwhelming fear I’ve had for the 22 years I’ve lived in the village is shared by the bus drivers in town who would hate hitting a tiny tot on Meadow Drive. It’s why they do their utmost to prevent that from happening by driving at a tortoise friendly speed. I do the same when I’m loading or unloading my car on Gore Creek Drive near my Wall Street condo. I drive in and out at 0 mph.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .