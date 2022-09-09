Wissot: Don’t prosecute Trump

Gerald Ford had a momentous decision to make soon after he succeeded Richard Nixon as president: to pardon or not pardon his predecessor who had resigned in disgrace.

On September 4, 1974, he announced his decision to grant Nixon “a full, free, and absolute pardon,” which ended any possibility that Nixon could stand trial on four criminal indictments being prepared by a federal grand jury examining his involvement in the Watergate scandal.

A month later Ford explained to a House judiciary committee that had Nixon not been pardoned the attention of “the American people would have been diverted from the problems that we have to solve.”

Forty-eight years later a similar controversy is stirring the political waters: Whether or not to prosecute former president Trump for his alleged illegal conduct. Nixon’s criminal exposure was limited to four impending charges; Trump’s include more ongoing investigations than the number of children living in the “little old woman’s shoe.”

While tens of millions of Americans have their knives out for Trump and are hoping to see him wind up in a cell block, there are also tens of millions of Americans who view Trump’s legal predicament as nothing more than another witch-hunt similar to the Mueller investigation into Russian election interference and Trump’s two impeachment trials.

Those of you who have read my columns over the past five years know that I would love nothing more than to see the Donald sporting prison orange. I think, however, that putting Trump in jail would be as President Ford said in justifying Nixon’s pardon, a diversion from “the problems that we have to solve” as a country.

According to recent polls , Americans say that fending off threats to our democracy, and not inflation, is the top “problem that we have to solve.” Trump is certainly responsible for putting democracy on the chopping block. But the violence Trump unleashed on Jan. 6 wouldn’t disappear if he was prosecuted. Putting Trump on trial wouldn’t put the kibosh on Trumpism.

I view Trumpism as the political equivalent of COVID -19 and the omicron variants which followed. Trumpism, like those variants, has become more infectious over time, leading to unprovoked attacks on election workers, county clerks and state secretaries, who were standing up for the rule of law by refusing to go along with the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was “stolen.” It has also resulted in threats to the FBI for executing a lawful search and seizure warrant of top secret documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Prosecuting a former president would only strengthen the vigilantes seeking his restoration to power. The way to defeat Trumpism is to give Trump the opportunity to do what he does best: lose. Trump was born with a silver spoon in his mouth that rusted over a career dedicated to losing.

His one big success in life, winning the 2016 election, was swiftly followed by his decisive role in Republicans losing the House, the Senate, and returning the White House to the Democrats, in four short years . The ex-president is a one-trick pony and a stone-cold loser. Trump went 1-61 in state and federal court filings regarding his claim that there was massive voter fraud in the 2020 election . Only a magna cum laude failure could fail that badly.

Whoever the Democrats run for president in 2024, Biden or someone else, has a better chance of winning if Trump is the opponent . Whenever Trump endorses a candidate in a Republican primary the Democrats jump for joy because they believe Trump’s endorsement will hurt that person in the general election . Trump running for office and losing weakens Trumpism. Trump endorsing candidates who lose weakens Trumpism.

The way to ultimately repair the damage to democracy done by Trump’s sad sack pack of sore losers is for the much-maligned mainstream RINOS, formerly the really respected Ronald Reagan Republicans, to retake control of the party they relinquished to the forces of darkness in 2016. It would be “Morning in America” meets “carnage in America.” Lincoln said, “a house divided cannot stand.” If the Republican party wants to restore luster to its own tarnished brand, the radioactive MAGA mob needs to be banished to the landfills where toxic political movements predicated on violence are buried.

Does my position mean that I think Trump is above the law and unlike the rest of us immune from prosecution? Is Trump “too big to jail?” Of course, not. He should be prosecuted like any other citizen for crimes he may have committed. But I believe that moral outrage should take a backseat to political pragmatism. Eradicating Trumpism is more important to the preservation of democracy than bringing a rogue former president to justice. A Trump free to fail will benefit democracy more than a Trump stuck in jail.

The only exception to that opinion would be if Trump was suspected not of mishandling top secret documents but of selling them to foreign adversaries. That would be a bridge too far to ignore and prosecution would be the necessary remedy.

What about the dangerous precedent set in giving Trump a get-out-of-jail-free card for later corrupt presidents who are drawn to the conclusion that the president is above the law?

My answer is simple: Never elect someone as ignorant as arrogant as amoral as Trump.

Our experience with an emotionally infantile president should serve as a warning to voters in the future about electing absurdly unqualified people to the nation’s highest office.

Trump may or may not have been our worst president, but he certainly was the worst human being ever elected president and a hero to a tribe of delinquent adults.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .