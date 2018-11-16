Wissot: I miss the America before America became great again (column)

Call me sentimental, if you wish. I guess I'm just pining for a past that doesn't exist anymore. The truth is I miss the America we had before America became great again.

I know what you're thinking. You must be crazy, right? I mean, why would you want to forsake all that we've accomplished in the last two years?

We've got a great economy. Hasn't the president told us nearly 50 times in three months, "that this is the best economy in U.S. history"? And don't the monthly job growth numbers for the last two years of the Obama administration compared to the first year and a half of the Trump administration prove him right?

Since Trump created a monthly average of 175,00 jobs in 2017, and is on pace to top that with 185,000 jobs monthly through August of this year, while Obama only created 217,000 jobs per month in 2015 and 208,000 jobs per month in 2016, the last two years he was in office, doesn't that prove the president is spot on in his claim? Of course, it does. Numbers, after all, don't lie. ("The 'Trump economy' versus the 'Obama economy,'" Meg Kelly, The Washington Post, Sept. 18, 2018)

And what about the fact that under the peerless leadership of our president, a decades-old trend of losing manufacturing jobs to overseas plants has been stopped and reversed? "In 2016, for the first time since 1970, we re-shored more jobs than we lost to offshoring. The U.S. had gone from net losing about 220,00 manufacturing jobs per year at the beginning of the last decade to adding 30,000 jobs in 2016. ("Re-shoring is on the rise: What it means for the trade debate," Industry Week, Harry Moser, Millar Kelley, April 13, 2018)

For a president who took office in January of 2017, 2016 was certainly a banner year for him to fulfill his campaign promise to bring back manufacturing jobs to America.

I'm probably foolish in wishing for a return to the foreign policy alliances we had maintained for more than 70 years prior to our president taking office. I mean, who in his right mind would want to go back to those dark days in our history when our closest allies were Great Britain, France and Germany, laughing at us and taking advantage of America at every turn?

Far better to be bosom pals with the leaders of Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, none of them elite globalists like Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel. Obama and Putin, after all, hated each other. They never got along. Now, thanks to this president, we consider Putin a friend and Russia one of our closest allies.

Still, it doesn't feel the same as it did before Trump took office. I remember the time when Obama told that catastrophic and gut wrenching lie that you "could keep your doctors" under Obamacare. He was such a blatant fib master. Lies fell from his lips like manna from heaven.

It's tough now to adjust to a President who is so darned scrupulous about telling the truth every single day.

Boring.

I certainly feel safer under a President Trump. I mean, who could forget the horror of the Obama years when we had caravan after caravan of Muslim terrorists and Mexican rapists pouring across our unprotected Southern border and terrorizing our citizens on a daily basis? Thank goodness President Trump is moving full steam ahead in building a wall to keep those dangerous people out and getting Mexico to pay for it.

Don't we have a right to keep out the folks who don't look like us and don't deserve to be here in the interest of national security?

Do we really want to go back to that time only two years ago when civility weakened us and publicly expressing our racial prejudices was verboten?

You'd have to be a nostalgic lunatic like me to want to go back to those terrible years before our president made America "great again."

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com.