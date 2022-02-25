Wissot: It’s hard not to become your parents

My father wore long pants in flaming chartreuse and lime green colors when he played golf in the 1970s. I was 30 at the time and I made a vow that when I became real old like my dad (he was 60 at the time), I would never be seen in public dressed that way.

Fast forward to now. I’m 77 and my taste in fashion makes what he wore look like funeral attire.

All of my wardrobe is Halloween-ready. I wear neon colored shoes and shirts that would serve me well if I was a traffic crossing guard at a night school. My clothes closet is filled with outfits that would look great if I’m ever asked to join a Mardi Gras krewe.

The mistake I made in vowing not to dress like my father is that I didn’t understand how my feelings would change when I got old. I didn’t realize how old people, especially women, become more and more invisible and unimportant in a society that is obsessed with youth. The “When I Get Old I Will Wear Purple” phase of my later life is both a regard for recognition and a disregard for public opinion. Not caring about looking foolish is a perk that accompanies the social security checks I and other senior citizens receive.

Predicting in the present how we will act in the future is a fool’s errand. It is based on the fallacy that the future will closely resemble the present. Aging changes you, and the world never remains constant.

When I was growing up, air conditioning was a novelty, computers were the size of small apartment buildings, riding in a train was more common than flying in a plane, credit cards were as strange as crypto currency is today, eating a Big Mac was an exotic treat, and making out with your girlfriend at a drive-in movie was the height of risqué behavior.

I never could have imagined a contraption called a smartphone would rule my life as an old man. If someone had told me back then that technology’s equivalent of a Swiss army knife would make a phone call obsolete by creating a new communication platform allowing me to magically send emails, texts and photos to people around the world, my response would have been: What’s an email and a text?

I don’t think that mastering new and varied forms of technology needs to hamper old people. If you find that your smartphone is smarter than you, don’t become despondent. Ask a 4- or 5-year-old for help. They learned how to text while waiting for time to pass in the womb.

Old people like me are forever seeking to find our footing in a world which sprung to life while we weren’t looking. It’s not the cyber component that baffles us, it’s figuring out how we can best support the alphabet generations (X,Y and Z) who are in line to replace us.

I catch myself sometimes offering unsolicited opinions and unrequested advice to much younger adults. I really resented it when my parents did that to me. I’ve found with my own now middle-aged daughters that if they want my advice, they ask me for it. They haven’t for the last 30 years, so I guess they’re good.

If I’m honest with myself, I will admit that my current fountain of knowledge and body of wisdom may not travel well over the next 50 years. I feel that way because if the world 50 years from now is as different from today as the world of 50 years ago, I would be wise to keep my opinions and advice to myself.

I’m really not sorry that I became my parents in many ways. They were not perfect people. They didn’t need to be. They were raising an imperfect son.

But they loved me and supported me and cared for me and encouraged me and stood by me when I failed. Did I mention that they loved me? After that, nothing else mattered.

I’ve tried to do the same for my daughters. I would be very pleased if I did half as good a job as my parents. But you’d have to ask them that. I’m not worried that either one of them will dress as ridiculously as I do when they become really, really, really old. Neither one will be seen in public with me now until I first send them a photo of my proposed outfit.

There are very legitimate reasons for not becoming your parents.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .