Wissot: Overlooked casualties of COVID

Most of us were thrilled in the past few months to renew actual person-to-person contact with loved ones. Not being limited to Zoom and FaceTime came as a welcome relief after more than a year of COVID hibernation. But the end to isolation tested the endurance of relationships with friends that we had known for a long time.

Important relationships remain important through the effort we expend in maintaining and strengthening them. The last year and a half offered us a unique opportunity to evaluate which relationships were worth nurturing and which were not. Absence may make the heart grow fonder, but not always. When we don’t see someone for a lengthy period of time and discover we don’t miss them that much, our heart is telling us the fondness we once felt has faded. Friendships are woven from fabrics that can fray over time.

Some of or relationships were on life support before the pandemic struck because of the poisoned nature of our politics. After 2016, many of us would sooner have chatted about the intimacies of our sex lives or shared our core religious beliefs with strangers than tell them who we voted for in the presidential election. Who we voted for became a litmus test for who we socialized with afterwards.

Being a supporter of the Republican or Democratic party is now analogous for some to being on the side of the South or North in 1861. A second American civil war has broken out, albeit one fought with ballots, not bullets. This time the fight isn’t over the preservation of slavery but over the desecration of democracy. The rebels who were on the wrong side of history in 1861 have been replaced by feckless insurgents and volatile renegades who are also on the wrong side of history 160 years later.

A friendship casualty related to our country’s tribal animus involved a couple some 20 years younger than my wife Alyn and myself. Admittedly, the handwriting was on the wall before the worst health crisis in 100 years entered our lives in early 2020. Our political differences which we tacitly understood existed but were never openly addressed became impossible to ignore after 2016.

We were on vacation together in Mexico the night of the 2016 election and woke up the next morning feeling decidedly different about the outcome. We stifled our respective emotional reactions for the sake of amicable pretense. The pandemic granted us the opportunity to gracefully exit from what had begun to be an uncomfortable pairing of couples four years earlier.

There is an upside to this recent period of unexpected reflection on whose company we value. The friendships left standing take on a stature and significance greater than we formerly appreciated. Like a married couple electing to renew their marital vows after many years of marriage, we renew our friendships knowing now how much they meant to us while we were all placed under house arrest.

Marriages experience stress in the best of times. The worst of times test the resiliency of the partnership. Friendships experience the same kind of dynamics. The ones that survive upheaval and turmoil are the ones that were meant to last. Who we tended to, nurtured, cared for, kept in our thoughts and prayers, were who we missed the most and were happiest to reunite with once the worst of the scourge had passed.

For those friends and loved ones who succumbed to the deadly virus, as was true for the 3,000 souls lost on 9/11, there was a six degrees of separation phenomenon felt by the survivors. Everyone seemed to know someone who didn’t make it. Like the families of soldiers lost in battle, the survivors of friends and relatives swept away by the pandemic will have the dates of their deaths etched in the membranes of their minds set aside for mourning.

Years from now, when we think about the historic, and hopefully last, pandemic of the 21st century, what will we recall? The millions of lives lost or the billions saved? The heroism of our health care workers and front-line responders or the villainy of contemptible politicians who exploited the disaster for political gain?

The fact that highly effective vaccines were developed in warp speed time (yes, Donald Trump deserves credit for getting the development of the vaccines off the ground) or that the vaccination process was cruelly politicized leading to the needless deaths of so many ?

I won’t be around years from now, so I will leave it to you who will answer those questions.

Looking back on this darkest of periods in our nation’s history, I am hard-pressed to think anything good might have come from a plague that has cost the world four million lives, including 600,000 and counting in this country. The recognition that friendships constructed over time are fragile like the lives on which they were built may be the solitary exception.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .