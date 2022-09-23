Wissot: Parental control only extends to your children

School bells ring, are you listening? You may not be but students have since mid-August. The kids doing their reading writing and “rithmetic” have been joined by parents on a crusade to remove books from school library shelves they deem age-inappropriate and “harmful” to minors.

The parents’ efforts are paying off. A report recently released by PEN America, an organization that advocates for the protection of free speech “found that from July 2021 to the end of March this year, more than 1,500 books were banned in 86 school districts in 26 states.”

The report raised suspicions as to whether age inappropriateness was the only reason for the vendetta against so many books. Content inappropriateness seems to have been a factor, too. Forty-one percent of the banned books involved characters of color; 22% addressed racism; 33% contained LGBTQ themes. What kind of society have we become where one set of parents gets to decide what books another set of parents’ children read?

Banning LGBTQ books is very fashionable now. In 1933, burning books in Nazi Germany that dealt with “deviant sexuality” was, too. The first book burning after the Nazis came to power was at the Institute of Sexology . The Institute’s library housed a collection of 20,000 books about intersexuality, homosexuality and transgender people.

Helen Keller’s books were also burned because stories about a woman with disabilities were not what the Nazis felt the children of a master race should be reading. In an open letter to German students a day before her books were burned, Keller warned, “History has taught you nothing if you think you can kill ideas.”

It’s not just books that are being removed from library shelves. Posters in an elementary school classroom in Pensacola, Florida, displaying pictures of Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Colin Powell and George Washington Carver were taken down because school officials found them to be, you guessed it, “age-inappropriate.” Kinda makes you wonder how old you have to be to look at a wall filled with pictures of inspirational African-American role models. It also causes you to speculate since Florida was part of the Confederacy during the Civil War whether pictures of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson would have been treated similarly.

I believe parents have every right to direct the reading habits of their own children, but to reiterate, only for their own children. Most Americans don’t favor book censorship. In Michigan, for example, where the Dearborn Public Schools “yanked” seven books from the library shelves for, as a school spokesperson said, “an evaluation of the books in our inventory,” 78.48% of Michigan residents oppose any book bans in school libraries.

At the heart of this controversy is the desire of some parents to shield their own children from reading books about racism, sexual orientation, transgender identity and post-pubescent sexuality. Like climate change deniers and election deniers, these parents exemplify contemporary denialism, a denial of inconvenient truths and incontrovertible facts.

The good news is that there are remedies for what disturbs these deniers. There is homeschooling, religious schooling, private schooling. Parents who don’t want their children to read about racial discrimination and pregnancy prevention shouldn’t send them to public schools. Eleven percent of U.S. households are homeschooling their kids . The biggest drawback I can see with homeschooling is that prom sucks.

I’m in favor of granting parents an irrevocable right to have their children blithely follow them down the path leading to willful ignorance. I’m not in favor of giving them the power to promote willful ignorance for the children of other parents.

You don’t have to have children in public schools to object to the actions of these parents. I’ve lived in Denver for 41 years and 50% of my property taxes each year goes to the Denver Public Schools. I’m vehemently opposed to seeing my tax dollars used to support the medieval mentality of parents whose views on book censorship are closely aligned with the Taliban.

In a pluralistic, democratic society based on majority rule, the objecting minority always has the right to refuse to partake in what they find objectionable. Don’t like a particular school library book? Then don’t let your kid read it. Don’t like the sexualized content in movies? Then don’t let your kid watch them. Prefer a whitewashed, mythologized version of American history to one based on factual evidence? Then send your kid to a school that teaches history as mythology. Think that abortions are abhorrent? Then don’t get one and make sure your kid doesn’t get one.

Don’t infringe, however, on the rights of people like me who don’t mind living in a secular society with all its seamy, sleazy, smutty, naughty temptations. I’ll let you in on a little secret. I’ve never walked into an adult bookstore, watched porn online, or gone to a strip club. You might think that I’m sexually repressed and you’d be right. I’d only add that’s none of your business. It’s between me and my therapist, Dr. Ruth.

Pardon the digression, the point is I’ve no desire to stop other people from enjoying pleasures I don’t find pleasurable. Live and let live. It’s what the Amish and the Mennonites do. They must look upon our contemporary version of Sodom and Gomorrah with absolute horror. To their credit, they never show up at book-banning rallies.

Let’s act more like the Amish and the Mennonites.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .